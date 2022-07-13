This Week on American Black Journal:

Detroit’s massive, annual community service event known as “ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day,” returns for another year of bringing together community groups, block clubs, churches and volunteers to improve and beautify the city and show the pride residents have in their neighborhoods. The event will be held August 6 this year.

Ahead of the event, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson talks with ARISE Detroit! Executive Director Luther Keith about the improvement projects, resource fairs, concerts and art festivals on tap for this year’s event. Plus, Keith announces a major collaboration with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to beautify the district’s schools.

Forty years ago, the Detroit nonprofit Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS) started in the basement of the old St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with the mission to help individuals experiencing homelessness get off the street. Over time, however, they began to notice a greater need to not just help individuals, but also families experiencing homelessness. Now, still standing four decades later, COTS celebrates its 40th anniversary of providing support for homeless people in need.

COTS CEO Cheryl Johnson joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson for a conversation about how the organization has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of the community, and how its focus has shifted from not only providing temporary housing solutions, but also offering long-term strategies to help disrupt the cycle of generational poverty.

Closing out “American Black Journal” tonight, drummer and percussionist extraordinaire Aisha Ellis takes the “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove” stage for a performance with her trio.

A Detroit native, Ellis has played drums, percussion and more for the likes of international recording artists Les Nubians and Mahogany Jones, as well as co-drummed in Jessica Care Moore’s “Black Women Rock” collective. Known to many as the “drumlova,” Ellis currently plays drums for Mollywop, a Detroit-based multi-genre band.

