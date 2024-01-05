This Week on One Detroit:

2024 Detroit Policy Conference to tackle Michigan’s population growth and business development

The Detroit Regional Chamber is gearing up to host the 2024 Detroit Policy Conference on January 11 at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. The annual gathering, presented by the Detroit Regional Chamber in January each year, draws hundreds of business and policy leaders. This year’s conference will explore initiatives and policy strategies that could bolster the state’s population and make Michigan an alluring hub for talent and business development.

Ambassador John Rakolta Jr. and Shirley Stancato, Wayne State University Board of Governors Member, serve as chairs of the conference. The duo was also appointed to lead the Growing Michigan Together Council, a coalition announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference. Last month, the Council submitted its recommendations for enhancing Michigan’s appeal and vitality to the governor — many of which will shape discussions at this year’s conference.

One Detroit contributor Nolan Finley, the Editorial Page Editor of The Detroit News, previewed the conference’s agenda in a discussion with Detroit Regional Chamber’s President and CEO, Sandy K. Baruah. Their conversation delved into the key themes of the conference, shedding light on the pressing issues and potential solutions that will be explored by attendees.

Black Box: a family-operated coffee shop and art gallery in Dearborn

Nestled on the vibrant corner of Monroe and Village Drive in Dearborn, Black Box coffee stands as a testament to Michigan’s entrepreneurial spirit. It was created by the Alcodray family – retired engineer and IT leader Ray, his wife Lisa, and their daughter Sarah – Black Box, a coffee shop and fine art gallery, has become a fixture in its community. The family’s first location opened in June 2018. In October 2020, the shop moved to its current location.

One Detroit Producer Will Glover sat down with the Alcodray family to delve into the origins of Black Box. They share steps for those embarking on the entrepreneurial path and what it takes to run a small business.

From engineering to running an Asian American bakery, Rachel Liu Martindale set to open Q Bakehouse and Market

Rachel Liu Martindale, former engineer turned entrepreneur, is getting ready to open Q Bakehouse and Market early this year. The Asian American bakery, located on the west side of Ann Arbor, will feature a fusion of traditional Asian flavors.

Martindale’s journey into the world of baking began in her childhood. Inspired by time spent with her grandmother watching Food Network, her passion for baking blossomed, becoming a crucial outlet for the stress of engineering school. Eventually, she began a side business bakery called Milk and Honey.

After running pop-up events in downtown Ann Arbor, Martindale decided to turn baking into a full-time career, and the journey from Milk and Honey to Q Bakehouse and Market began. The new venture showcases a more extensive range of Asian-inspired pastries and introduces savory options, highlighting Martindale’s Taiwanese and Chinese heritage.

But opening a retail storefront has come with its challenges, Martindale said. She sat down with One Detroit contributor Chein-An Yuan to talk about what propelled her to quit her corporate job to become an entrepreneur and how she’s navigated the challenges of building her business. Plus, she shares the cultural importance and meaning behind the bakery’s name.

Black Leaders Detroit discusses the importance of African American entrepreneurship

In metro cities across the nation, the percentage of Black-owned businesses is disproportionate to the percentage of African American residents living there. Data analyzed by Brookings Institute shows that African Americans made up 14.2% of the U.S. population but only 2.4% of business owners in 2020.

As part of One Detroit’s Future of Work coverage, One Detroit producer and Future of Work host Will Glover sat down with Black Leaders Detroit Co-Founder and CEO Dwan Dandridge to talk about how his organization provides funding for Black entrepreneurs in the city of Detroit and the importance of having diverse leadership in Michigan’s workforce.

Plus, they talk about who needs a seat at the decision-making tables if Michigan wants to attract and retain a young, educated workforce for the future.

One Detroit Weekend: January 5, 2024

It’s the first weekend of 2024, and here’s what’s coming up in and around metro Detroit. Get moving in the new year with a Hustle Class and Disco Party at the Detroit Public Library Chaney Branch; check out northern lights at Beacon Park in Detroit; or catch Cirque du Soleil “Crystal” show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Plus, there is a dance film series at the Detroit Opera House and a workshop recognizing women at the Detroit Institute of Arts. See what’s coming up around town on “One Detroit Weekend” with Peter Whorf and Dave Wagner of 90.9 WRCJ.

List of Upcoming Events: