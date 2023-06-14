Michigan Department of Civil Rights focuses on health equity at second annual Civil Rights Summit

Returning for its second year, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights’ (MDCR) annual Civil Rights Summit will take a sharp focus this year on the impact of discrimination on health. The summit takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Suburban Collection Showplace on June 27. The sessions will look at the connection between civil rights and health inequities in a variety of areas including education, environmental justice, the LGBTQ community, disabilities, COVID-19 racial disparities, and housing discrimination.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

The event boasts a host of featured speakers including the Honorable Thomas Stallworth III of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, Title V Maternal Child Health Block Grant Program Director of Maternal & Infant Health Dawn Shanafelt, Michigan Public Health Institute CEO Renee Canady, and University of Michigan Director of Housing Solutions for Health Equity Roshanak Mehdipanah.

Ahead of the 2023 Summit, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson talks with MDCR Executive Director John E. Johnson, Jr. about the summit and the topics that will be discussed. The summit will also offer best practices and strategies on how to help remedy the issues that are currently playing out in the health industry.

Singing, dancing, storytelling — It’s all happening at The Wright Museum’s Juneteenth Celebration

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is all set to ignite the city of Detroit with its 2023 Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration from 12-6 p.m. on Monday, June 19 at the museum. The event celebrates the nation’s newest federal holiday and honors African American history, culture and achievements.

From captivating exhibitions and educational programming to live performances, storytelling, pony rides, and hustle dance classes, the museum’s Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration promises an immersive experience for visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

Ahead of the museum’s 2023 Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration, the Charles H. Wright Museum’s Director of Learning and Engagement Marline Martin shares more details about this year’s celebration with “American Black Journal” contributor Cecelia Sharpe of 90.9 WRCJ. The two talk about how the museum will commemorate the day that marked the end to slavery.