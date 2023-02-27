Two weeks after a mass shooting at Michigan State University resulted in the deaths of three students and wounded five others, a Detroit-based philanthropic organization is granting $55,000 to four area nonprofits to support ongoing mental health and anti-violence efforts.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan on Monday announced youth-led grants for the metro Detroit organizations : Congress of Communities, Detroit Food & Entrepreneurship Academy, Clarence Phillips Ascend Organization, Inc., and Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities.

The grants are part of a $100,000 pool of funds overseen by the Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, which was formed after the mass shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. The purpose of the Youth-to-Youth Community Solutions Fund is to help southeast Michigan schools tackle mental health, gun violence and school safety, the foundation noted in a news release. The latest round of grantmaking from the fund was supplemented by $15,000 from another youth-directed fund at the Community Foundation.

“Our hearts are heavy for the students and families impacted by Feb. 13’s shooting at Michigan State University,” Community Foundation President Richard DeVore said in the release. “All youth in our region have experienced so much over the last few years, including COVID-19, the Oxford High School shooting, and ongoing threats of violence in their schools. They deserve the fundamental right to feel safe in school — to learn in a place where they can focus and maintain strong connections with friends. This remains a critical time for young people and families to have support, and to listen to youth about the change that they want to see around gun violence and school safety.”

Here is the amount each organization received: