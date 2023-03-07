This fall, the pathway to a bachelor’s degree will be more accessible for Wayne County Community College District students.

Wayne State University and WCCCD have partnered on the “Transfer Pathways Agreement,” a new program to help maximize credits students earn while completing an associate’s degree at the community college district and transferring to WSU to complete their bachelor’s degree, the schools announced Tuesday.

The agreement aims to limit the potential loss of credits and help families save tuition dollars.

“This partnership will help more students forge career pathways to high-wage and in-demand job opportunities that will allow them to grow in place, support themselves and their families, and help their communities grow,” WCCCD Chancellor Curtis L. Ivery said in a Tuesday statement.

WCCCD Pathways students who meet program requirements will receive guaranteed admission to WSU. Students can qualify if they have earned at least 60 credit hours with a 2.5 or higher GPA and completed their associate degree at WCCCD.

Under the program, students will have a “seamless” transfer between schools, with the goal of completing a bachelor’s degree within four years. Eligible students can apply for WSU transfer merit scholarships – valued at up to $6,000 per year – and will receive specialized academic advising and career counseling prior to transferring and once they enroll at WSU.

The impact of this partnership will result in significant savings for students, officials noted. Tuition and fees for WSU are approximately $14,000 per year and WCCCD is approximately $3,000 per year.

The partnership is expected to allow students to transfer over two years (60-70) credits from WCCCD to WSU.

“This new agreement strengthens the collaboration that already exists between our two institutions and elevates it to a new level,” added WSU President M. Roy Wilson. “But, more importantly, it benefits students in Detroit and Wayne County and contributes to the region and state’s competitiveness.

“…we are offering students – including nontraditional and adult learners – high-quality education and seamless pathways to earn two degrees,” Wilson said, “which will set them on a trajectory of economic advancement and social mobility.”

Wilson and Ivery will hold an official signing of the agreement Thursday afternoon at the WSU Integrative Biosciences Center.

Besides dedicated “Student Success Team Members,” information about the new pathways agreement will be shared with students via mail and phone along with a variety of platforms including student email blasts, website and social media.