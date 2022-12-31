BridgeDetroit’s editorial team takes a much deserved rest during this time of year. In addition to our regular news coverage, we’ve taken time to reflect on our accomplishments in 2022 and to share some of our priorities for 2023. Our editors and reporters love serving the citizens in the City of Detroit. We thank you for reading and your ongoing support of our nonprofit newsroom.
When I look back on the year and all that has happened in 2022, it’s a bit of a blur.
After two years of a world semi and completely shut down, 2022 has flown by as Detroiters made up for lost time by quickly standing up for what they think is right.
For the first time since BridgeDetroit launched in 2020, we were able to commune in person. In a partnership with Detroit is Different, Khary Frazier and Orlando Bailey led eight town halls with Detroiters in our neighborhoods and with BridgeDetroit staff to ask questions and learn what matters most to you.
While much has changed since BridgeDetroit launched in 2020, two things remain constant: our commitment to sharing Detroiters’ stories and getting the answers that Detroiters need.
In case you missed it, Jena Brooker and Kayleigh Lickliter have kept watchful eyes on the City’s Flood Prevention Program. When the 2021 rains flooded streets and homes, resources for clean-up were hard to find. Over a year later, some Detroiters are still trying to figure out the best way to secure their homes and prevent future problems.
Malachai Barrett may have asked the most important question of the year: does it even work? While reporting on the City’s plans for an increase to the ShotSpotter program.
Detroiters (and Michiganders) said women matter in 2022.
In November, local voters showed up to the polls and cast supporting ballots for initiatives on women’s health. More Detroiters voted than expected and Michiganders overwhelmingly voted against the nation’s judicial system. While support for Prop 3 was a major win for progressive activists across the state, Nushrat Rahman reminded us all that there’s still work to be done as local activists are still working diligently to aid survivors of domestic violence.
Solidarity didn’t end with women in 2022. Bryce Huffman’s reporting on the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids reminded Michiganders of our humanity and that the taxing work of social justice never ends.
So, while 2022 has quickly passed us by, Detroiters are still actively making a difference and working for a better Detroit each day.
The Blackest city in the United States continues to change and Black Detroiters are part of the process. We’re buying homes and developing plans to ensure that everyone feels included in Detroit’s future.
Detroit is running at a sprint speed of change, and in 2023 you can bet that BridgeDetroit will keep up the pace.