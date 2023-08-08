Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s council to address the state’s stagnant population announced 64 new workgroup members Monday to study infrastructure, education, the economy and other factors that could draw more residents.

This story also appeared in Bridge Michigan

The “Growing Michigan Together Council” is chaired by Republican businessman John Rakolta and Democratic education leader Shirley Stancato and will rely on input from the four workgroups. The panel of 21 voting members is tasked with creating a plan to help attract young people to Michigan and keep natives from leaving.

Recruits for the groups hail from across the state and include former lawmakers, labor leaders, business owners, educators, nonprofit officials and at least one current student: Emily Hoyumpa, president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University.

“These members represent a range of professions, communities, and perspectives—all of which are essential to developing a comprehensive strategy for growth,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing the appointments.

Voting members and workgroup participants include both Republicans and Democrats, but some Republicans have criticized the council, predicting its recommendations would ultimately give the governor cover to raise taxes to fund road repairs or increase spending in other areas.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland, repeated those concerns on Monday, urging task force members to “reject (the) pressures” to recommend tax increases.

“States we are competing with across the country are cutting taxes, and people are moving to states with lower taxes, better education systems, roads and bridges, and safer communities,” Hall said in a written statement.

The Growing Michigan Together Council has a tough task:Michigan remains the 10th most populous state in the nation, with about 10 million residents, but it has ranked 49th out of 50 for population growth since 1990.

Experts say Michigan lags other states in jobs, earnings, health, educational achievement, public services and other metrics that help attract and retain residents. Michigan’s population is also trending older as more young adults migrate out of state.

The average age of voting members of the population council is about 52 years old, which is still well above the state’s average age of 40 years old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new workgroup members are considerably younger, with many in their 20s.

Whitmer’s executive directive lays out an ambitious schedule for the population growth commission, which must finalize an initial report and recommendations by Dec. 1.

Those workgroups are expected to draft potential recommendations by September, ahead of council deliberations in October and public listening sessions in November.

Workgroup members appointed by the council Monday include:

Infrastructure and place

Pre K-12 education

Jobs, talent and economy

Higher education