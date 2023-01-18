This Week on American Black Journal:

Wayne State receives $6 million grant to fund Detroit Center for Black Studies, 30 new faculty positions

Wayne State University has received a new $6 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to further invest in studies about the Black experience. The grant funding is being used to hire 30 new humanities faculty whose interests and research focus on the Black experience as well as create the Detroit Center for Black Studies.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

The faculty will focus on exploring the issues that affect the Black experience — race, racism, inequality, creating more inclusive criteria for students, and engaging in service with the Black community. The goal for the Detroit Center for Black Studies is to bring together Michigan’s Black studies scholars from multiple disciplines to discuss their work. The grant funds help advance Wayne State’s efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable university.

Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to share all the details of this unprecedented funding opportunity. They talk about the importance of expanding Black studies in Detroit, where nearly 80% of the population is African American, and the impact the funding will have on promoting diversity and inclusion within the university.