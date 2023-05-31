The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre will mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with two summer concerts for fans of old school and new school rap.

Atlanta rappers Waka Flocka Flame and Rich Homie Quan are part of the lineup for a June 24 concert, along with Travis Porter, Young Dro, F.L.Y., OJ da Juiceman and Rocko. Waka Flocka Flame is most known for the 2010 single, “No Hands” and recently collaborated with gospel singer James Fortune on his new single, “Voyage.” Rich Homie Quan is the artist behind “Type of Way” and “Flex,” and released the EP “Family & Mula” last year.

For the second show on July 1, Detroit native Xzibit will perform with 8Ball and MJG, Tha Dogg Pound, Sir Mix-a-Lot and Twista. Xzibit achieved success in the early 2000s with the songs, “X” and “Get Your Walk On” and hosted the MTV show “Pimp My Ride.” His latest album “Napalm” was released in 2012. Sir Mix-a-Lot’s most popular song is the 1992 hit, “Baby Got Back,” while Twista is known for the early 2000s songs “Slow Jamz” and “Overnight Celebrity,” which were produced by Kanye West.

Both concerts start at 8 p.m. Tickets for the June 24 show start at $36 on Ticketmaster, while tickets for the July 1 show start at $40.