Three students were fatally shot at MSU Monday night

Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser are all being remembered by their community

Vigils across the state will be held in support of the families of victims and MSU

Many are gathering across the state for candlelight vigils following the tragic mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night that resulted in three deaths and five who remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were victims of the tragedy. Arielle Anderson was a sophomore at MSU who had aspirations of becoming a pediatrician. She was a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School.

Brian Fraser, president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at MSU, studied business and economics. He was also a Grosse Pointe native. Alexandria Verner, a junior at MSU, was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School. She dreamed of becoming a forensic scientist.

Here is a list of some upcoming vigils happening throughout the state

The University of Michigan Diag, 913 S University Ave., Ann Arbor, at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Michigan State University The Rock Farm lane 6 p.m. Feb. 15

University of Michigan Dearborn’s Renick University Center patio, 4901 Evergreen Road, Dearborn on Wednesday, at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15

Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church, 211 Moross Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The Rail, Words of Hope 4 Life Community Center, 2071 E West Maple Rd Suite E503, Commerce Charter Township, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Clawson High School Football Field 101 John M Ave Clawson, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15,and Feb. 16.

Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lake Shore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Central Michigan University Find Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Feb. 15.

Grand Valley State University Cook Carillone Tower, 10710 N Campus Dr, Allendale at 7 p.m. Feb. 16

This list is still developing.