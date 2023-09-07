This Week on One Detroit:

The creation and history of Detroit’s Velvet Peanut Butter brand

It’s fresh, pure and delicious, and it’s a brand some Detroiters might recognize. From Detroit Public Television‘s documentary “Detroit Remember When: Made in the Motor City,” host Erik Smith and Senior Producer Bill Kubota take viewers on a nostalgic journey back to the creation of the Velvet Peanut Butter company in Detroit in 1937 and how the company continues to live on today.

Smith talks to Linda Klein, the daughter of Velvet Peanut Butter Founder Paul Zuckerman, who was referred to as the “peanut butter king;” Tom Klein, a former Velvet Peanut Butter executive; and Eric Bruce, the company’s new president and CEO who has recently brought the peanut butter brand back to Michigan’s local grocers, about the brand’s rise to popularity, what led to the company’s decline in the 1980s, and how the iconic peanut butter brand became intertwined with Detroit’s history.

Sustainable Sushi? How One Metro Detroit Chef Is Attempting to Change the Seafood Industry

To land a spot on the Detroit Free Press’s “Top 10 Best New Restaurants in metro Detroit” list, written by the newspaper’s Dining & Restaurant Critic Lyndsay Green, restaurants need more than delicious food and an inviting ambiance. They need a focus on humanitarian or environmental efforts to rise above the rest. This year, the restaurant that rose to the top of the list is Clawson newcomer Sozai Restaurant, led by Chef Hamije Sato with a focus on creating sustainable sushi plates.

Though sustainable sushi isn’t a term you’ll hear mentioned a lot among those in the seafood industry. Chef Sato’s Sozai is only one of a few restaurants across the nation serving sushi sustainably. According to Chef Sato, more than one-third of seafood served in America’s restaurants is unsustainable.

One Detroit Editor Chris Jordan met up with Green at White Wolf Japanese Patisserie to talk about the sustainability efforts that landed Sozai the top honors this year. Then, Jordan heads down to Sozai himself to talk with Chef Sato about food sustainability, the local Great Lakes fish he features, and how sushi lovers can practice greater sustainability while enjoying a meal out.

Detroit Food Academy cooks up the next generation of young leaders through food education

Detroit Food Academy is revolutionizing the lives of young Detroiters by blending the art of cooking with life and leadership skills. As a nonprofit organization, the Academy’s mission is to transform the lives of Detroit youth by using food as a medium to teach essential life skills, promote social justice and build vibrant communities.

The Detroit Food Academy curriculum is designed to not only teach culinary skills, but also to foster personal and professional growth among its participants. Through experiential learning, they gain practical knowledge about food systems, sustainability, and the importance of healthy eating.

Additionally, the nonprofit incorporates a strong emphasis on social justice and community engagement. Students learn about food disparities, food deserts, and the importance of equitable access to nutritious food. Two of the Detroit Food Academy instructors talked with BridgeDetroit reporter Micah Walker about the mission of the organization, the culinary opportunities available for young people in Detroit, and how it prepares students to become leaders in the community.

One Detroit Weekend: September 8, 2023

We’re in the last days of summer, but Detroit still has plenty of fun to find in and around the city. Whether you’re attending the Greta Van Fleet concert or the Dave Chappelle show at Little Caesars Arena, checking out the Boat the Blue Antique & Classic Boat Show, or trying your hand at improv comedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out everything you can do around town this weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend” with contributor Cecelia Sharpe of 90.9 WRCJ.

