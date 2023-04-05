This Week on American Black Journal:

Urban Consulate creates new video series featuring African American changemakers

Urban Consulate, a network that brings people together to share ideas on building just and equitable communities, is launching a collection of videos, titled “Urban Consulate: In Session,” featuring African American changemakers who offer knowledge in their respective fields of expertise.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Founded in 2016, the Consulate has hosted hundreds of conversations across the nation around the belief that open dialogue and information-sharing are critical to transforming ourselves and our communities.

Ahead of the video series launch, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson talks with Urban Consulate Detroit host Orlando Bailey and one of the video instructors, Shari Davis, co-executive director of the Participatory Budgeting Project in Oakland, California.

They discuss Urban Consulate’s mission, the critical conversations that take place in cities across the country, and the premiere of the video series at an April 5 event in Detroit featuring New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds and moderated by Bailey.