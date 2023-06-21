This Week on American Black Journal:

This week marks a historic week for Black liberation and empowerment in Detroit, as the Detroit Branch NAACP gets set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Detroit Walk to Freedom that featured Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The 60th anniversary will be celebrated during the NAACP’s “June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom” events on June 22-25.

Walking down memory lane: Two Detroit women reflect on attending the 1963 Walk to Freedom

In the sweltering heat of a vibrant Detroit summer, on June 23, 1963, a remarkable moment in American civil rights history unfolded at Cobo Hall. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., already a revered figure at that time in the fight for racial justice, took to the podium to deliver a powerful speech that would resonate far beyond the confines of Detroit.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Little did the world know that this historic event, the Detroit Walk to Freedom, would serve as a stirring prelude to Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” address in Washington, D.C. just two months later.

As Detroit’s riverfront brimmed with excitement around the march, bringing together 125,000 people, the largest civil rights march of its kind at the time, it marked a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement. The Walk to Freedom highlighted the plight of African Americans and called for an end to racial discrimination in all forms.

Ahead of the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 60th-anniversary commemoration of the march, two Detroit women, Dorothy Aldridge and Edith Lee-Payne, sat down with American Black Journal contributor Bryce Huffman to reflect on how it felt to be among the thousands of people marching down Woodward Avenue. Plus, they talk about the impact the march had on their lives and its place in history.

Detroit NAACP President Rev. Wendell Anthony previews ‘June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom’ events

The Detroit Branch NAACP is gearing up to commemorate an iconic moment in civil rights history with its “June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom” events. Held in the heart of downtown Detroit, the weekend-long slate of events pays homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic participation in the 1963 Detroit Walk to Freedom, which became a pivotal milestone in the fight for racial equality.

The NAACP’s June Jubilee events span from June 22-25, including the Freedom Walk Summit, the unveiling of a Dr. King sculpture in Hart Plaza, the 60th anniversary Walk to Freedom, and the 68th annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner, all of which are designed to honor Dr. King’s legacy and empower the community to continue the pursuit of justice and equality. This year’s celebration will remind Detroiters, and the nation, of the ongoing struggle for civil rights and the importance of unity.

Detroit NAACP President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony sits down with American Black Journal host Stephen Henderson to preview the NAACP’s “June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom” events, as well as discuss the current state of civil rights in America, the ongoing struggle for voting rights and Dr. King’s legacy.