Vibrant street murals are Ijania Cortez’s method to inspire connections between strangers and encourage young Detroiters to pursue art.

The lifelong Detroiter and self-taught artist infuses a majestic admiration for the subjects in her portraits, who Cortez selects from the community around a mural. A pair of well-dressed men depicted on a building looking into the North End neighborhood are representations of a father and son Cortez came to know. Cortez said the piece – “Lafayette and Mr. Gardner” – pays homage to their deep bond, despite a sometimes troubled relationship.

“My work is about who monuments are made to, who can be revered and who gets to be remembered,” Cortez said during a Friday bus tour of Detroit murals. “They (artists) do famous people and whatever, but my experience growing up where I grew up, these are my famous people. These are people who impacted their communities, who people know and love.”

Detroit artist Ijania Cortez poses in front of her mural “Lafayette and Mr. Gardner,” on East Grand Boulevard just west of the Chrysler Freeway, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

Cortez is among a growing group of artists seizing opportunities to create in Detroit. The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship wants to cultivate homegrown talent and make it easier for artists to make a living. That includes offering fellowships, scouting sites for public art and recommending artists for commercial projects.

Rochelle Riley, director of arts and culture for Detroit, said part of her job is to nurture artistic expression. Riley said Detroit is well-regarded nationally for its public murals; a recent USA Today ranking of cities with the best street art pegged Detroit at No. 4. She’s campaigning for Detroit to become the undisputed top destination.

“This is the launch of Detroit ‘Mural City,’” Riley said Friday. “We have some of the best artists in the country here in Detroit. Everybody knows it.”

But just in case some folks don’t know, the city is putting a spotlight on paintings in all corners of Detroit – colossal murals spanning several stories high, colorful neighborhood landmarks and everything in between.

This spring, Detroit announced it contracted with CANVS, an art technology company, to create a searchable online gallery of murals across the city. The $72,500 contract was covered by a donation from the Ford Foundation to support Mayor Mike Duggan’s “Blight to Beauty” initiative. City officials consider murals a way to discourage vandalism while showing neighborhood pride and supporting entrepreneurs.

The city is also recruiting “mural hunters” to use the CANVS mobile app to photograph art pieces and write descriptions about the artist and their message. City officials and CANVS representatives hosted an art tour Friday to raise awareness and celebrate the identification of 225 murals in Detroit.

Riley doesn’t see empty walls anymore. Instead, she sees fresh canvas for the next mural. Property owners don’t need permission to paint murals, unless they’re in a historic district, though the city wants them to be registered. Riley wants open space covered in paint, and helps connect artists to businesses looking to host a mural.

“There’s a wall,” Riley said as the bus drove down Oakland Avenue. “There’s a wall. There’s a blight wall.”

Waleed Johnson is a beneficiary of Detroit’s City Walls program, which hired artists to paint once-blighted buildings. In 2021, he painted “The Spirit,” an iconic addition at the corner of Mack Avenue and Van Dyke on Detroit’s east side where he grew up. It’s a twist on the famous bronze statue on Jefferson near City Hall. Johnson said he wanted to humanize one of the City of Detroit’s most recognizable symbols, and to help residents better identify with it.

‘The Spirit’, by Waleed Johnson, was photographed at 3535 Van Dyke on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

“There’s so many representations of ‘The Spirit of Detroit’ throughout the city, but I’ve never seen one as a Black woman,” Johnson said. I was raised by a single Black woman, there’s Black women around me in the community.”

Ralph Andres, co-founder and CEO of CANVS, said Detroit’s street art stands out among the 100 cities it works in.

“A lot of murals are eye candy,” Andres said. “In the case of Detroit, when the street art has a story embedded into it, and a story that inspires and speaks to you, we appreciate it 10 times more.”

Detroit ACE is hosting an online workshop to train mural hunters at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s a look at some of the other murals BridgeDetroit saw during the bus tour.

“Black List,” by Sydney G. James was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

“Black List,” by Sydney G. James

Location: 2630 Orleans St.

This mural in Eastern Market depicts a Black woman holding a sign inscribed with a poem by Scheherazade Washington Parrish titled, “The Definitive List of Everything That Will Keep You Safe As A Black Woman Being In America.”

The list is blank.

“Black List,” by Sydney G. James, was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)



It was painted by Sydney G. James, a mentor of Cortez and lifelong Detroiter. Other elements in the painting, like the mask and pigeon are visual references, friends and frequent collaborators. James CANVS profile states that her work seeks to reposition the “narrative of the Black woman’s visibility and importance, bringing them to the forefront of the conversation.”

“Untitled,” by Phil Simpson was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

“Untitled,” by Phil Simpson

Location: 715 E Milwaukee St.

Born and raised in Detroit, artist Phillip Darnell Simpson’s work is instantly recognizable. Murals in his distinctive style “smile brand,” featuring vibrant colors, circular faces and bold lines, can be found in all corners of the city.

The bus tour stopped to visit one of Simpson’s earlier pieces, painted on the side of a bridge in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood. Simpson is the founder and owner of The Baltimore Gallery nearby.

“Evocative of Ingenuity,” by BakPak Durden, was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)



“Evocative of Ingenuity,” by BakPak Durden

Location: 1038 Clay St.

BakPak Durden is another self-taught artist born and raised in Detroit. His CANVS profile states BakPak is focused on highlighting Black, trans and queer visibility in addition to mental health, neurodiversity and disability advocacy in Detroit’s art scene.

“Untitled,” by Max Sansing and Rob Gibbs, was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

“Untitled,” by Max Sansing and Rob “Problak” Gibbs

Location: 7801 Oakland Ave.

“Untitled,” by Max Sansing and Rob Gibbs, was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

This piece is a collaboration between two artists. Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs is a visual artist and organizer who champions the power of graffiti as a form of self expression. According to his artist profile, graffiti acts as a contemporary form of hieroglyphs, a way to document and pay homage to underserved, underheard communities in the city.

Gibbs is a New Jersey native working to beautify predominantly Black and brown communities in Boston.

“Untitled,” by Max Sansing and Rob Gibbs, was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

Max Sansing is a Chicago-based artist whose pieces combine color-drenched, stylized street art with photorealistic figures. Sansing became involved with graffiti from a young age and taught himself oil painting before completing formal training at the American Academy of Art.

Sansing remains committed to supporting his Chicago community and is involved with youth programs that expand arts opportunities in underserved areas.

“Black love is beautiful,” by Sheefy McFly, was photographed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. (BridgeDetroit Photo by Malachi Barrett)

“Black love is beautiful,” by Sheefy McFly

Location: 9421 John R St.

A visual artist and musician from Detroit, Sheefy McFly combines the abstract and surreal, using a loose freehand style. According to his CANVS profile, McFly’s work is a loose autobiography and a unique depiction of his hometown.