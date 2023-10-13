After a long wait, Shell Shock’d Tacos opens today for carryout at its Cass Corridor brick-and-mortar.

The restaurant at 418 W. Willis St., is offering a limited menu: Chicken tacos, birria tacos, grilled corn slathered in cheese and toppings (elote), nachos, and elote-style wings.

Shell Shock’d Tacos, co-owned by Margo Moon and Cedric Andrews opens its brick-and-mortar Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (BridgeDetroit photo by Jena Brooker)

“It feels amazing to pop out of our space,” said Detroiter Margo Moon, co-founder of Shell Shock’d Tacos which offers Latin-inspired foods, Detroit-style, like an eggroll made with birria, or meat stew originating from Jalisco, Mexico.

“Feel so blessed,” said Moon, who co-owns the restaurant with Cedric Andrews. “God is good all the time.”

Shell Shock’d owners Margo Moon and Cedric Andrews pose with Detroit rapper Big Sean. Shell Shock’d Tacos received a restaurant of the year award at Big Sean’s 2022 Detroit’s On Now awards. (Courtesy photo)

Shell Shock’d got started in 2021 with food food pop-ups around the city. According to its website the restaurant has done more than 100 pop-ups in Metro Detroit. Earlier this year, Shell Shock’d was doing regular pop-ups out of the neighboring Cobb’s Corner Bar, before pausing to focus on renovating the brick-and-mortar.

Since its founding the business has quickly gained popularity in Detroit, garnering more than 15,000 followers on Instagram and winning the people’s choice award at the annual Taco Showdown in Eastern Market last year. The business was one of 10 semifinalists in the 2023 Comerica Hatch Detroit contest and was named Restaurant of the Year during Detroit rapper Big Sean’s annual DON awards.

The restaurant will be open for carryout Thursdays, Friday, and Saturdays from 5 p.m. until customers stop coming or they run out of food, Moon said. Until the restaurant is finished Moon said they’re only doing carry out. She did not provide a timeline for dine-in service.