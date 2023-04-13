Four semi-finalists have advanced to the final stage of the annual shark tank-style Comerica Hatch Detroit competition that will award $100,000 to one small business to open a brick-and-mortar.

The finalists, selected through public voting, are: Bouncing Around The Motor City, Konjo Me, and Sepia Coffee Project LLC, and Next Chapter Books.

“The fact that these four businesses have made it to the final stage of the contest based on the community’s voice is a remarkable indication of the success in each of their futures,” Christianne Malone, assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and chief program officer of TechTown Detroit said in a press release.

The competition is a partnership between Comerica and TechTown Detroit. Past winners of the competition include La Feria, Sister Pie, Meta Physica Massage, Baobab Fare, and 27th Letter Books.

The four finalists will now enter a final round of public voting and will pitch their business plan in front of a live audience on April 26 at the Wayne State Industry Innovation Center where a winner will be announced. The winner will be chosen through a combination of public voting and judges’ deliberation. Public voting will take place April 24-26 and can be done online, once every 24 hours.

Finalists include:

Bouncing Around The Motor City: Detroit’s one-stop shop for balloons, decor, event planning and party rentals.

Konjo Me: A unique and vibrant Ethiopian food experience that shares appreciation for the diverse global cuisine with the community it serves.

Next Chapter Books: A general interest new and used bookstore in Detroit working to reflect and create community, inspire learning and nurture the joy of reading among all ages.

Sepia Coffee Project LLC: A minority-owned roastery sourcing specialty coffee from farmers throughout Africa, the Americas and the Indian-Pacific regions.

Tickets to the April 26 event can be purchased online for $25.