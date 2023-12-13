This Week on American Black Journal:

Remembering the legacy of African American minister Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams

Detroit and the nation are mourning the loss of one of this country’s most influential African American ministers. Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, pastor emeritus of Detroit’s Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, passed away last month at the age of 86. He left behind an enduring legacy as a prominent minister, civil rights activist, and community service leader.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson sits down for a conversation with Rev. Adams’ son, Rev. Charles Christian Adams, who became the senior pastor at Hartford when his father retired in 2019 after more than 50 years in the pulpit. Pastor Adams reflects on his father’s many contributions and achievements, including serving as president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, being among the first to ordain women into the ministry, and traveling to the Mideast with then-President Bill Clinton for the signing of the Jordan-Israel peace treaty in 1994.

Plus, Pastor Adams, who is a member of American Black Journal’s “Black Church in Detroit” advisory committee, also talks about his relationship with his dad and the profound impact of the loss of his father on his life.

Global Detroit shares the importance of immigrant inclusion in Michigan’s population revitalization

​Since Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Growing Michigan Together Council, the state’s population stagnation and economic prosperity have been front and center for several businesses, organizations and educational institutions. Global Detroit, a regional economic development and community development organization, has been exploring the state’s population issues and the importance of immigrant inclusion in the region’s revitalization.

Global Detroit Managing Director Dr. Alaina Jackson talks with “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson about Global Detroit’s mission to develop and implement inclusive strategies to drive the growth, revitalization and shared prosperity of Detroit and the region by focusing on immigrants and global talent. They discuss the importance of immigrants in growing Michigan’s economy and population, and Dr. Jackson points to the known contributions of immigrants to the region.

In addition, the two talk about Dr. Jackson’s participation in the Jobs, Talent & People Work Group that conducted research and made recommendations to Governor Whitmer’s Growing Michigan Together Council about how to solve the state’s workforce shortage, retain and attract talent, and increase the quality of life in the state.