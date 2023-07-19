Detroiters can learn about programs that can help them avoid property tax foreclosure and pay off tax debt at a resource fair this week.

The event, hosted by the city of Detroit, will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Heilmann Recreation Center, where residents can learn about their current and delinquent property taxes and assistance programs to stay in their homes.

Earlier this year, the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office announced a halt on property tax foreclosures of owner-occupied residential properties through the end of March 2024. The move protects only owner-occupied properties with a principal residence exemption and homeowners are still responsible for paying property taxes.

Tax foreclosure is the process by which homeowners lose their property because they didn’t pay their property taxes for three years. The properties are then put up for sale at two public auctions in the fall. Since 2020, the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office has had a range of foreclosure moratoriums, first exempting all foreclosures, then only occupied properties and then only certain owner-occupied homes, because of the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s resource fair for taxpayers is the second such event this year. It’s hosted by the the City’s Detroit Taxpayer Service Center. Representatives from DivDat, a bill payment processing company, and a Michigan Secretary of State mobile office unit will be at the fair.

“We had a great turnout in our first fair in February where the team connected with more than 100 residents and we’re excited to host our second event to continue our efforts to help Detroiters stay in their homes,” said John Naglick, the City of Detroit’s deputy chief financial officer and finance director, in a Tuesday news release.

Winter property taxes were due Jan. 15, according to a city news release. The deadline to pay summer taxes is Aug. 31.

How to get help

The Detroit Taxpayer Resource Fair will take place at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue in Detroit. For more information, email the Detroit Taxpayer Service Center at DTSC@detroitmi.gov. Homeowners should have their address and parcel number ready to share. Find that information at https://pta.waynecounty.com/.

The Detroit Taxpayer Service Center has a new website: www.detroitmi.gov/DTSC