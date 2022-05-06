This Week on One Detroit:

City of Detroit, Community Partners Announce Four-Day Event to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of Vincent Chin Murder.

June 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the murder of Vincent Chin, an Asian American who was brutally killed with a baseball bat after his bachelor party in Highland Park by two white men who blamed the Japanese for a downturn in Detroit’s automotive industry. The hate crime spurred a multi-cultural civil rights movement united around equal justice and human dignity, and Detroit was the epicenter.

One Detroit’s Bill Kubota takes viewers to Detroit’s former Chinatown, on Cass Avenue just south of Mack Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, for an announcement from the City of Detroit, Detroit Public Television and other community partners about the four-day Vincent Chin 40th Remembrance & Rededication.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, activist, journalist and American Citizen for Justice Co-Founder Helen Zia, APIAVote Michigan Executive Director Rebeka Islam and State Senator Stephanie Chang recount the tragic history of Vincent Chin’s murder, what to expect from the remembrance and rededication events and the importance of commemorating the murder as the AAPI community continues to fight for equality in the United States.

When Dan Moen and Joe Hunter first met at Macomb Community College, where they were art students, it was not love at first sight. Over time, however, the romantic sparks flared. Over the couple’s now decade-long relationship, they have been through many adventures and creative pursuits, but one of the biggest moments of their relationship was Dan’s search for his birth mom.

Dan, an adoptee from the Philippines, grew up in the Romeo area in a loving family with a close-knit group of friends, but something always felt off for him. With Joe’s love and support, Dan kept looking for his biological family even when the search seemed futile. For AAPI Heritage Month, we revisit the couple’s conversation One Detroit and WDET Radio about Dan’s search and what they’ve learned from each other along the way.

One of Detroit’s long-abandoned auto plants, the former Fisher Body Plant No. 21, may soon be transformed into housing and retail space. The plant, which sits in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction area, has been vacant for nearly 30 years. Now, two African American developers want to convert the 600,000 square foot site into more than 400 apartments, along with commercial, retail and co-working spaces.

While the City of Detroit still owns the former Fisher Body Plant No. 21 and the proposed redevelopment must still be approved, BridgeDetroit’s Orlando Bailey talks with the developer duo, Gregory Jackson and Richard Hosey, to learn more about their vision for this $134 million renovation.

Grammy-Winning Cuban Pianist Jesús “Chucho” Valdés Discusses Detroit Jazz Fest 2022 Artist Residency

Renowned Cuban pianist, composer and bandleader Jesús “Chucho” Valdés, 80, has amassed a laundry list of awards and accolades in his decades as a musician, including seven Grammy and four Latin Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science and he’s been inducted in the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. This year, he adds another accolade to the list as the Detroit Jazz Festival‘s 2022 artist-in-residence.

Chucho Valdés has performed solo and as a bandleader, blending elements of Afro-Cuban music tradition with jazz, classical music, rock and more into a deeply personal style. Ahead of the 2022 Labor Day weekend festival, WRCJ “The Swing Set” host Linda Yohn sits down with Valdés to talk about performing at the upcoming festival and his role as the 2022 artist-in-residence.

