The April 4 fatal shooting of unarmed 26-year-old African Immigrant Patrick Lyoya by an unnamed white Grand Rapids police officer once again reignited calls for police reform and justice last week as another Black person was killed during an interaction with law enforcement. While marches and rallies fill the streets of Grand Rapids, Lyoya’s parents are demanding justice and the name of the officer responsible for taking their son’s life.

As Michigan State Police continues its independent investigation, One Detroit’s Will Glover catches up with BridgeDetroit reporter Bryce Huffman, who’s been on the ground in Grand Rapids reporting on the city’s reaction to the incident, for an update on where the Patrick Lyoya case stands. Huffman, who previously covered the Grand Rapids Police Department, shares his thoughts on the tragic killing and the previous racial issues the police department has dealt with.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic touched down in Michigan in March 2020, where does the state stand in the fight against COVID-19? As the pandemic has eased its hold on the state’s public health and economy, so too have the state’s restrictions around mask mandates, social distancing, and other guidelines. Still, some Michiganders have questions about where we go from here.



One Detroit’s Bill Kubota sits down with Michigan’s top medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, to learn about the recommendations and strategies still in place in the state to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Dr. Bagdasarian clears up questions about vaccinations, booster shots and the recently lifted mask mandate.

Around Detroit, Marion Hayden is well known as an educator, Kresge Arts Fellow and university lecturer on jazz, but in the city’s jazz scene itself, she is the co-founder of the popular all-female band Straight Ahead and a talented jazz bassist. WRCJ 90.9 Radio Host Cecelia Sharpe sits down with the legendary jazz bassist to talk about her introduction to music and the legacy of Detroit’s jazz culture.

Plus, our celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month continues this Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET for a special encore performance of the documentary “Detroit Jazz City,” featuring Hayden and other jazz greats. The documentary takes viewers on a journey through the history of jazz in Detroit to meet the legendary artists whose contributions paved the way for the music genre. The documentary was produced in partnership with WRCJ 90.9 FM.

