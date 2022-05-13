This Week on One Detroit:

For the first time in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court, a draft opinion has been leaked. The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., suggests the court’s majority favors overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision that granted the federal protection of abortion rights.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

As the investigation into the person responsible for the leak continues, One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota connects with University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Barbara McQuade to talk about the security breach, how soon the U.S. Supreme court might make a decision on abortion rights, the ramifications we may see with Michigan’s abortion laws, and how other laws related to contraceptives, interracial or same-sex marriages and more could be impacted if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

What have the weeks after 26-year-old African immigrant Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot by a white Grand Rapids police officer looked like for Grand Rapids? How has the community reacted and been impacted by another Black person dying after an interaction with police turned violent?

Host Stephen Henderson sits down with the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP President Cle Jackson and John Sloan III, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Detroit, to discuss the impact of the tragic incident on the Grand Rapids community. Plus, they take a critical look at police relations with people of color, police reform and race relations and racial disparities in West Michigan.

Taiwanese and Chinese American Chien-An Yuan and his friend John Eaton grew up in Bay Village, Ohio together, where for the first 30 years they spent their friendship talking about and sharing their thoughts on music, movies and pop culture — some of their favorites being “Dangerous Minds” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” It wasn’t until the death of George Floyd in 2020 that Yuan and Eaton’s conversations started to delve deeper into issues of race, police brutality and each of their lived experience as Americans.

Yuan and Eaton, who now live in separate cities from each other, reconnect via Zoom to talk about their reactions to the George Floyd murder and reflect on their shared and divergent experiences growing up in their homogenous Ohio suburb. Plus, the two discuss how their friendship has grown deeper over the last three decades.

