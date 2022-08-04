This Week on One Detroit:

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.

With the winners and losers chosen, One Detroit contributor Nolan Finley meets up with Deadline Detroit‘s Grew Bowens for a conversation about who made it out on top of the 2022 Michigan primary election, what voters can expect from the upcoming governor race between Republican candidate Tudor Dixon and Whitmer, and how Michigan’s political landscape may shake out during the election this November.

After weeks of conversation and compromise, the Detroit City Council narrowly approved, in a 5-4 vote July 26, a $60 million tax abatement for Bedrock Detroit’s development at the former Hudson’s Department Store site downtown. The vote came at the end of a nearly seven-hour-long meeting, and was met with dozens of residents who spoke out and opposed the abatement during public comment.

Others were left wondering why the council approved a 10-year tax break, lasting until 2032, for one of Michigan’s richest business owners, Dan Gilbert, who owns Bedrock Detroit and Rocket Mortgage. Some Detroit residents told the council members they’d like to see the same tax incentives given to Detroit’s residential property owners, BridgeDetroit’s Malachi Barrett, who’s been following the story, said.

One Detroit’s Bill Kubota sits down with Barrett to discuss the City Council’s decision to finally vote on the proposed tax break after weeks of postponing the vote, and the Council’s approval of the abatement. Plus, hear why City Council members voted in favor or against the resolution, and the new community benefits agreement involved with the plan, which Bedrock said will include investments in affordable housing downtown.

A new training center for apprentice carpenters and millwrights has officially opened in Detroit’s Northwest neighborhood. The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights’ new state-of-the-art facility will train as many as 1,500 students for in-demand, good-paying, union jobs each year.

In a future of work report, One Detroit contributor AJ Walker takes viewers to the ribbon cutting of the new Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters training center to hear from leaders about how the project came to fruition and what skills training the organization will provide at the new center.

Closing out the show, One Detroit gets viewers moving and grooving with a Latin dance party from “Detroit Perform: Live from Marygrove,” featuring Armando Vega’s salsa band, Corazón De Maná.

