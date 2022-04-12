This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

She was known as a friend, a mentor, an artist and a Detroiter through and through, and now local artists are coming together to pay tribute to the legacy she left behind. The Scarab Club, in Detroit’s Midtown, recently unveiled its annual art exhibit and memorial to the late Detroit artist Gilda Snowden, open through April 15, 2022. The mixed-media exhibit, open to all artists, was reframed in 2015 to commemorate Snowden’s impact on Detroit’s arts community before she passed away in 2014.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, “American Black Journal” producer AJ Walker takes viewers to the Gilda Snowden Memorial Art Exhibit opening to see the works from local artists on display this year, as well as to hear first-hand anecdotes of Snowden’s community impact and cultural legacy from Gallery Director Treena Flannery-Erickson and this year’s featured artists.

Art has a beautiful way of drawing people in and capturing their attention. That’s what Kresge Arts in Detroit’s annual filmmaker series has continued to do for several years with its documentary-style film series, featuring the organization’s annually selected artists. In the last few years, however, Kresge Arts in Detroit Director Christina DeRoos realized there was an important ingredient missing in the creative formula. The artists needed full creative autonomy to tell their authentic stories.

One Detroit’s Arts & Culture team sat down with DeRoos, as well as KAF21 Film Series Producer Donald Harrison, 2021 Kresge Artist Fellow Jeni De La O, and KAF21 Film Series Filmmaker Na to hear more about the collaborative efforts and creative freedoms given to artists and filmmakers for this year’s 20 short films, which create the organization’s KAF21 Film Series special, “Spotlight Detroit: Short Films Featuring the 2021 Kresge Artist Fellows.” Plus, the group shares some of their favorite films that were made for the series.

Our city lost one of its great cultural leaders on the eve of Monday, March 28, 2022. Detroit Symphony Orchestra President Emeritus Anne Parsons passed away following a courageous battle with cancer. She presided over the DSO from 2004 until last year when she stepped down for health reasons. For arts organizations everywhere, those years were a time of challenge and change, which Anne handled with her characteristic wisdom, strength and dedication, leading the orchestra to new heights of musical excellence and community engagement.

Over nearly two decades, she led the organization through many challenges and brought the DSO to the world stage. To honor her musical legacy, we share with you the first part of the Detroit Public TV documentary, “Orchestra Hall – A Centennial Celebration,” where Anne speaks about Orchestra Hall’s greatness.

This week’s One Detroit Arts & Culture features a look inside the Gilda Snowden Memorial Art Exhibit at The Scarab Club. Then, members of the Kresge Arts in Detroit’s KAF21 Film Series discuss this year’s film series spotlighting Kresge Artist fellows and local filmmakers. Plus, revisit Detroit Public TV’s documentary “Orchestra Hall – A Centennial Celebration” to remember the legacy of former DSO President Emeritus Anne Parsons.

