This Week on One Detroit:
Weathering the floods: Detroit neighborhood faces uncertain future due to climate change
Across Detroit the effects of climate change are evident. In the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood on the city’s lower east side, overflowing stormwater drains, contaminated waterways and flooded basements are just a few examples of how the city’s aging infrastructure struggles to keep up with our changing climate.
The city’s combined sewer system is the crux of the problem. The increasingly heavy rains bring stormwater together with sewage waste leading to the overflows into streets, basements and the backyard canals in this historic neighborhood. Residents are now also measuring the toxicity levels of the canals where Detroiters have been able to fish and swim.
In recent years the city has tried to protect the community from record high waters on the Great Lakes and the Detroit River, installing Tiger dams and sandbags, but with lake levels now receding, flooding from the sewer capacity problems is a bigger concern. Federal funding may be able to help alleviate the problem, but will it be enough? Some residents now are suggesting some new technology should be considered to fix the problem.
During Earth Month, One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota visited the hard-hit Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood as residents there explore possible solutions. He talked with Jay Juergensen, who’s leading the neighborhood advocacy efforts, along with Myrtle Thompson, John Myers and Blake Grannum, who endured the flood damage and clean-ups from the 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021 overflows. He also talked with Detroit Housing Authority Director Tyrone Clifton about the unpredictable nature of change that may occur as the city and residents learn to navigate uncharted waters in the future.
Growing Michigan’s millennial workforce with Let’s Detroit ambassador Marjace Miles
Millennials make up the largest share of the U.S. workforce — the generation is expected to make up 75% of the global workforce by 2025 — and the future of work in Michigan will depend upon keeping young professionals here. So, how can business leaders and key stakeholders convince millennials to plant their roots in Michigan?
One Detroit producer and Future of Work host Will Glover sat down with Marjace Miles of Let’s Detroit, who works within Ford Motor Company’s Marketing Leadership Program, about millennial migration trends in the workforce and his efforts to attract more young professional millennials to Michigan.
They talk about Miles’ personal journey and what made him choose to stay in Michigan after college, as well as his ambassador work with Let’s Detroit helping to attract young professionals to Detroit for the long term. Plus, they discuss the misconceptions many non-Michigan residents may have about the state and how businesses in the state can invest in and attract millennials to Michigan’s workforce.
One Detroit Weekend: April 7, 2023
Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? From Arab American Heritage Month to Osvaldo Golijov’s “Fountain of Tears” and the Wayne State University Jazz Big Band, metro Detroit has so much to offer this weekend.
One Detroit contributor Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ shares what’s happening around metro Detroit during the April 7 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”
List of Upcoming Events:
Lovers of sacred music can catch the St. Mary’s Choir and Orchestra singing Rheinberger’s Stabat Mater and the music of Mendelssohn at 8 p.m. at the Old St. Mary’s Church.
Lashaun Phoenix Moore hosts “Poetry & Music: Worlds Collide,” an evening of R&B, rap and poetry featuring artists Johdi and Miz Korona, Peace Bell and more, at 8 p.m. at The Cube at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
For Arab American Heritage Month, the Arab American National Museum hosts “Telling Your Story: Family History Preservation Workshop,” a family tree history workshop, at 12 p.m. April 8.
Percussionist and rhythmic instrumentalist Chembo Corniel performs with his quintet, the Chembo Corniel Quintent, at 8 p.m. April 8 at Aretha’s Jazz Café.
Don’t miss the opening night of Osvaldo Golijov’s “Fountain of Tears,” which re-imagines the life of revolutionary poet Federico Garcia Lorca, at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Detroit Opera. WRCJ will live broadcast the performance, which runs through April 16.
Inspired by the classic Roald Dahl story, “Matilda the Musical” is playing at the Baldwin Theater through April 23. Filled with high energy scenes and catchy songs, this performance is fun for the whole family.
If you like graphic art and design, check out the Detroit Institute of Arts “Printmaking in the 21st Century,” an exhibit that celebrates the range and ingenuity of artwork by contemporary printmakers. The exhibit is free with general admission and open through April 9.
The Wayne State University Jazz Big Band and Orchestra takes its talent to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra stage at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at The Cube.
The innovative work from the next generation of architects, artists, and designers will be on display at the 2023 Graduate Degree Exhibition at the Cranbrook Academy of Art through May 14.
