Sustainable Sushi? How One Metro Detroit Chef Is Attempting to Change the Seafood Industry
To land a spot on the Detroit Free Press’s “Top 10 Best New Restaurants in metro Detroit” list, written by the newspaper’s new Dining & Restaurant Critic Lyndsay Green, restaurants need more than delicious food and an inviting ambiance. They need a focus on humanitarian or environmental efforts to rise above the rest. This year, the restaurant that rose to the top of the list is Clawson newcomer Sozai Restaurant, led by Chef Hamije Sato with a focus on creating sustainable sushi plates.
Though sustainable sushi isn’t a term you’ll hear mentioned a lot among those in the seafood industry. Chef Sato’s Sozai is only one of a few restaurants across the nation serving sushi sustainably. According to Chef Sato, more than one-third of seafood served in America’s restaurants is unsustainable.
One Detroit Editor Chris Jordan met up with Green at White Wolf Japanese Patisserie to talk about the sustainability efforts that landed Sozai the top honors this year. Then, Jordan heads down to Sozai himself to talk with Chef Sato about food sustainability, the local Great Lakes fish he features, and how sushi lovers can practice greater sustainability while enjoying a meal out.
Can Detroit Become an International Fashion City? Detroit Brand Deviate Fashion Thinks So
When it comes to fashion, not many people place Detroit among the cities where the design industry thrives. Detroiters may know it here, but one Detroit-based fashion brand, Deviate Fashion, started with the goal to put Detroit on the map as a fashion city around the world. Founded by sisters Cassidy and Kelsey Tucker, Deviate is on a mission to help develop and bolster Detroit’s reputation as a respected fashion city.
One Detroit Producer and Future of Work host Will Glover sat down with the Deviate Fashion co-founders at their talent incubator in a metro Detroit Boys & Girls Club to talk about the business of fashion in Detroit, the infrastructure investments and resources the City and its creatives will need to develop Detroit as a design hub, and the different challenges Detroit currently faces to make it on the list of fashion capitals like Los Angeles or New York City.
When Jonathan Harris first previewed his painting “Critical Race Theory” at his TRIPTYCH: Stronger Together exhibit at the Irwin House Gallery in November 2021, it sat on a wall just outside the gallery’s main room, but despite its less-than-prominent placement, it sold easily. It was the first step toward a virality that swept over Harris’ painting and sparked a national conversation about critical race theory and the ways social and political issues are taught in America’s classrooms.
“Critical Race Theory,” which depicts the white-washing of Black history, began its viral journey when The Other 98%, a nonprofit focused on social justice, shared Harris’ painting with their nearly 6.5 million followers. Then, the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter shared the image, garnering thousands more shares and spreading the painting across the globe.
One Detroit’s Bill Kubota met up with Jonathan Harris in Detroit on signing day, where he signed and sold out of 250 prints of the painting, to discuss his painting’s swift rise to global acclaim and share what he thinks about critical race theory in the classroom.
