Since its inception, One Detroit has shared stories that bring value and context to our audience’s daily lives. The One Detroit team now reshares some of these impactful stories in a series of “Best Of” episodes. As 2022 comes to an end, take a look at some of our favorite stories and conversations from this year.

This Week on One Detroit:

Sustainable Sushi? How One Metro Detroit Chef Is Attempting to Change the Seafood Industry

To land a spot on the Detroit Free Press’s “Top 10 Best New Restaurants in metro Detroit” list, written by the newspaper’s new Dining & Restaurant Critic Lyndsay Green, restaurants need more than delicious food and an inviting ambiance. They need a focus on humanitarian or environmental efforts to rise above the rest. This year, the restaurant that rose to the top of the list is Clawson newcomer Sozai Restaurant, led by Chef Hamije Sato with a focus on creating sustainable sushi plates.

Though sustainable sushi isn’t a term you’ll hear mentioned a lot among those in the seafood industry. Chef Sato’s Sozai is only one of a few restaurants across the nation serving sushi sustainably. According to Chef Sato, more than one-third of seafood served in America’s restaurants is unsustainable.

One Detroit Editor Chris Jordan met up with Green at White Wolf Japanese Patisserie to talk about the sustainability efforts that landed Sozai the top honors this year. Then, Jordan heads down to Sozai himself to talk with Chef Sato about food sustainability, the local Great Lakes fish he features, and how sushi lovers can practice greater sustainability while enjoying a meal out.

