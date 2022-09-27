This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

For the past eight years, the Detroit Public Theatre has entertained folks with performances at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, in the Robert A. and Maggie Allesee Hall, but as the community theater company embarks on its 2022-2023 season, it will kick off at a new location.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

Following a three-year, $5 million capital campaign, the Detroit Public Theatre has moved into 3960 3rd Street in Detroit. Their new, permanent home features a 200-seat black box theater, a welcoming lobby, bar, drama bookshop and library, rehearsal studio, and more. The first production at the theater’s new venue will be “Mud Row,” a story by award-winning Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau.

One Detroit’s Arts & Culture host Satori Shakoor sits down with the Detroit Public Theatre’s Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy and Sarah Winkler to learn more about the new home for the theater, the performances on tap for the 2022-2023 season, and the success from the capital campaign that allowed the theater to reach new heights.

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.

A new episode of Detroit Public Television’s “Detroit Remember When” documentary series looks at Purtan’s road to Detroit. One Detroit premiere’s an excerpt from “Detroit Remember When: A Tribute to Dick Purtan” with narrator, friend and on-air co-host “Big Al” Muskovitz sharing how Purtan found his way to Detroit and created his trademark radio style.

Purtan talks about his early fascination with radio at a young age, and his desire to pave his own path in Detroit’s radio industry. Plus, a host of Detroit media personalities — broadcast journalist Ted Koppel, Detroit Ad man Michael Seltzer, radio archivist Art Vuolo and Purtan’s former WKNR partner Tom Ryan — share insights into Purtan’s life and career.

What does it take to create beautiful flower arrangements year-round in Michigan? “Life in Bloom” host, and author of “Fun With Flowers” and “Bloom 365,” J Schwanke invites WRCJ radio host and producer Cecelia Sharpe into his Grand Rapids home for a lesson on flower arranging. Together, they create a two-sided flower arrangement and talk about how viewers can build their own at home.

Schwanke talks about some common obstacles, like bacteria, to consider when creating a flower arrangement, the variety of household items that can be used when arranging, and where viewers can find more resources. Plus, Sharpe learns about some of the flowers used in their arrangement and how Michiganders can create arrangements through all four seasons.

“Life in Bloom” is a PBS series, now in its fourth season, that shows viewers how to bring the beauty of flowers into their surroundings and demonstrates how living a life surrounded by colorful blossoms can reduce stress, instill wellness, and enhance happiness. Watch J Schwanke’s “Life in Bloom” on Detroit Public Television’s WTVS Create channel on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6 a.m. ET.

Closing out the show, One Detroit Arts & Culture previews a performance from the upcoming 12th season of “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove.” Two-time Grammy-nominated composer and saxophonist De’Sean Jones leads the Urban Art Orchestra in a celebration of music.

Watch new episodes of “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove” on Wednesdays, starting October 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET, on Detroit Public TV.

