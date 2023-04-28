This Week on One Detroit:

Arab American National Museum offers free admission, artist-in-residence performance for Arab American Heritage Month

Dedicated to documenting and sharing Arab American stories, history and culture, the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan is the only museum of its kind in the United States. For Arab American Heritage Month this year, the museum is offering free admission to visitors, as well as a dance performance choreographed by the museum’s artist-in-residence.

One Detroit sat down with museum director Diana Abouali to learn about the four permanent exhibits at the museum, which share Arabs’ contributions to the world, the phases of Arab immigration to the United States, the creation and growth of Arab American culture, and the individual Arab Americans who’ve made an impact on science, art, politics and more.

Abouali also talks about the importance of showcasing emerging Arab American artists through the museum’s artist-in-residence program, and she unveils the museum’s plans for an heirloom garden on the museum’s third-floor terrace, set to open in 2023. The garden will highlight the spiritual practices and rituals around gardening in the Arab world.

Plus, the museum’s artist-in-residence, choreographer Leila Awadallah, talks about her dance performance, titled “Terranea: hakawatia of the sea,” with her dance group Body Watani — “watani” translates to “homeland” in Arabic. The performance will explore what our bodies know and carry with us about past generations and our ancestral homelands.