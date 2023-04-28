This Week on One Detroit:
Arab American National Museum offers free admission, artist-in-residence performance for Arab American Heritage Month
Dedicated to documenting and sharing Arab American stories, history and culture, the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan is the only museum of its kind in the United States. For Arab American Heritage Month this year, the museum is offering free admission to visitors, as well as a dance performance choreographed by the museum’s artist-in-residence.
One Detroit sat down with museum director Diana Abouali to learn about the four permanent exhibits at the museum, which share Arabs’ contributions to the world, the phases of Arab immigration to the United States, the creation and growth of Arab American culture, and the individual Arab Americans who’ve made an impact on science, art, politics and more.
Abouali also talks about the importance of showcasing emerging Arab American artists through the museum’s artist-in-residence program, and she unveils the museum’s plans for an heirloom garden on the museum’s third-floor terrace, set to open in 2023. The garden will highlight the spiritual practices and rituals around gardening in the Arab world.
Plus, the museum’s artist-in-residence, choreographer Leila Awadallah, talks about her dance performance, titled “Terranea: hakawatia of the sea,” with her dance group Body Watani — “watani” translates to “homeland” in Arabic. The performance will explore what our bodies know and carry with us about past generations and our ancestral homelands.
Local environmental advocates step up to fight climate’s impact on Black Detroiters
Whether physically, recreationally or culturally, the changing climate can cause problems that affect Detroit residents across the board. Heavy rains, extreme heat and air quality issues are disproportionately affecting the city’s Black and brown residents who are often left to deal with the problems on their own. And as they’re finding, changing the effects of climate change in the city will take a lot of resident advocacy.
For Earth Month, One Detroit examines the impact of climate change on people of color and low-income residents in Detroit. Contributor Stephen Henderson leads a community-focused roundtable discussion with BridgeDetroit environmental reporter Jena Brooker, Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition Executive Director Jamesa Johnson Greer, and Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice Executive Director Laprisha Berry Daniels.
The roundtable panelists discuss how climate change is impacting every aspect of life for Detroit residents and putting their health and safety at risk. Plus, they talk about the health issues arising from flooded homes, air pollution regulations, and the importance of residents speaking out on environmental issues in order to bring change.
Shakespeare in Detroit returns to Campus Martius Park for summer 2023 performances
Have you ever seen Shakespeare performed in the park? How about in front of a historical monument? The chance to check both these off your list returns this summer with Shakespeare in Detroit. The nonprofit theatre company presents the works of Shakespeare in an innovative way with live productions at parks, venues and historical structures around the city.
The theatre company also has a youth program that teaches aspiring young actors the art of Shakespeare. “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove” host and One Detroit contributor Satori Shakoor spoke with Evan Parrish, an actor in the theatre’s youth program.
Parrish talks about how he got involved with Shakespeare in Detroit and why other young people should get involved if they’re interested in a career in theater. Plus, he shares more about the role he plays in the youth theatre’s contemporary version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the joy he gets from acting and entertaining an audience, and what he’s learned through Shakespeare in Detroit.
Plus, see a preview of the theatre’s “Macbeth” performance on “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove,” airing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Shakespeare in Detroit performances will take place at Campus Martius Park this summer.
One Detroit Weekend: April 28, 2023
Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? From celebrations for Cinco de Mayo to an AAPI film series at the 2023 Freep Film Festival and a production of “Annie,” Detroit has so much to offer this weekend.
One Detroit contributors Cecelia Sharpe and Dave Wagner of 90.9 WRCJ share what’s happening around metro Detroit during the April 28 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”
List of Upcoming Events:
The State Ballet of Georgia takes the Detroit Opera House stage Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, for a performance featuring music by Bach, Tchaikovsky and Gregorian Folk Melodies.
Dancers aged 8-21 can audition for The Carr Center Summer Dance Intensive in partnership with The Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Auditions are being held from 12 – 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Detroit School of Arts.
It’s a hard-knock life! The classic musical “Annie” is still playing at the Fisher Theatre through Sunday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee performance at 2 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the City of Detroit. Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m., the Detroit Public Library Main Branch will have children’s art and activities to celebrate Mexican culture.
The Farmington Players’ production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” opens Friday, April 28 at the Farmington Players Barn. Tickets are currently available; pricing varies.
The 2023 Freep Film Festival hosts an AAPI Film Series through Sunday, April 30, featuring films “Free Chol Soo Lee,” “Like A Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong Torres,” and more.
Detroit Public Theatre’s production of “Passing Strange,” a daring, hilarious and moving musical directed by Detroiter John Sloan III, is showing through May 21.
Stay Connected:
Subscribe to One Detroit’s YouTube Channel & Don’t miss One Detroit Mondays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on Detroit Public TV, WTVS-Channel 56.
Catch the daily conversations on our website, Facebook, Twitter @DPTVOneDetroit, and Instagram @One.Detroit
View Past Episodes >
Watch One Detroit every Monday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Detroit Public TV on Detroit Public TV, WTVS-Channel 56.
One Detroit visits the Arab American National Museum for Arab American Heritage Month. Local environmental justice groups explore the disproportionate impact of climate change on Black and brown Detroiters. Shakespeare in Detroit returns for its summer 2023 season, with a performance on “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove.” Plus, upcoming events on “One Detroit Weekend.”
Read Now at One Detroit.