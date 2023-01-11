This Week on American Black Journal:

Charles H. Wright Museum kicks off President’s Lecture Series during MLK Day 2023

The Charles H. Wright Museum’s annual celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day returns for 2023 with a new twist. The museum’s 2023 MLK Day at The Wright serves includes the launch of the museum’s new President’s Lecture Series, featuring journalist, commentator, New York Times columnist and MSNBC political analyst Charles M. Blow as the inaugural speaker.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

The museum’s President’s Lecture Series will bring insightful and robust conversations in the areas of civic engagement, art, history and culture to the Detroit community. MLK Day at the Wright 2023 will also feature a prayer breakfast, various educational workshops and family-friendly programming, and the film “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”

Ahead of the Jan. 16 event, the museum’s Director of Learning and Engagement Marline Martin joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to preview the full day of special programming for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.