Charles H. Wright Museum kicks off President’s Lecture Series during MLK Day 2023
The Charles H. Wright Museum’s annual celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day returns for 2023 with a new twist. The museum’s 2023 MLK Day at The Wright serves includes the launch of the museum’s new President’s Lecture Series, featuring journalist, commentator, New York Times columnist and MSNBC political analyst Charles M. Blow as the inaugural speaker.
The museum’s President’s Lecture Series will bring insightful and robust conversations in the areas of civic engagement, art, history and culture to the Detroit community. MLK Day at the Wright 2023 will also feature a prayer breakfast, various educational workshops and family-friendly programming, and the film “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”
Ahead of the Jan. 16 event, the museum’s Director of Learning and Engagement Marline Martin joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to preview the full day of special programming for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The 60th anniversary of Detroit’s 1963 Walk to Freedom coming in summer 2023
On a summer day on June 23, 1963, more than 125,000 people marched down Detroit’s Woodward Avenue in what would later be known as the 1963 Walk to Freedom. The civil rights demonstration featured several prominent civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and was touted as the largest civil rights demonstration in the nation’s history up to that point.
The march was also the forerunner to the even larger civil rights March on Washington D.C. and featured an early version of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech delivered at Cobo Arena, which is now called Huntington Place.
Reflecting on the Walk to Freedom and the milestone anniversary coming up, Detroit historian and Michigan Advance reporter Ken Coleman joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to talk about the historic civil rights event. Coleman gives a historical perspective on Dr. King’s connection to Detroit and how Dr. King ended up participating in the walk down Woodward Avenue.
Detroit Jit Masters bring jit dancing to the Marygrove Theatre stage
The Detroit Jit Masters transports Jit, the upbeat dance style born in the ‘70s on the streets of Detroit, to the Marygrove Theatre stage during an episode of “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove.” Uniquely Detroit, the Jit dance style blends elements of African dance, modern, jazz and tap with fast moves, fancy footwork, and acrobatic moves that give the dance its flavor.
From gaining the national spotlight through performances on “So You Think You Can Dance,” to ongoing local classes, workshops and performances, the Detroit Jit Masters are adding their own stories to the history of Jit.
