This Week on American Black Journal:

Ministers’ mental health takes center stage during Mental Health Awareness Month​

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a growing spotlight is being placed on a sometimes-overlooked demographic: ministers. These spiritual leaders play pivotal roles in their communities, providing guidance, support and solace to their congregations. However, the demanding nature of their responsibilities coupled with the societal pressures they face can take a toll on their own mental well-being.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

With mental health awareness gaining momentum, discussions surrounding the unique challenges experienced by ministers in the Black church shed light on the importance of prioritizing their mental health and fostering a supportive environment within religious communities.

As Mental Health Awareness Month closes out, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson has a frank conversation with Rev. Dr. Carla Spight-Mackey, a clinical specialist at Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN), about the need for clergy to practice self-care, take time off and know when it is time to seek help. They talk about resources and ways ministers can get support. Plus, Dr. Spight-Mackey offers ideas on how to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness in the African American community.