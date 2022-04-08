This Week on One Detroit:

Michigan’s Teacher Shortage: Can it be Considered a Crisis Yet?

From remote learning to mask mandates, teacher shortages and more, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to disrupt education for Michigan’s students and educators. Michigan’s teacher shortage specifically has been a widely debated topic across the state, but can it be characterized as a crisis yet? While some headlines and reports might say yes, other education experts don’t think our state’s education system is there yet.

One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota checks in with Chalkbeat Detroit Bureau Chief Lori Higgins, Craig Thiel, the research director at the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, and Tom Gantert, managing editor of Michigan Capitol Confidential, about Michigan’s teacher shortage, and its pupil shortage, as well as the recent lifting of mask mandates and what different districts across the state have decided to do with their own internal mandates.

Plus, Kubota talks with Dani Montini, of Midwest Guest Teacher Staffing, about a parallel substitute shortage in Michigan, and viewers will hear from the Michigan Education Association on the overall satisfaction of educators in the field today.

New Study Pegs Racial Equity, Higher Ed as Path to a More Prosperous Michigan Workforce

The Detroit Regional Chamber’s Michigan state of education annual report reveals an urgent need to reduce the racial equity gap and increase the number of students who attain a postsecondary degree. According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to further weaken the region’s already challenging talent pipeline.

One Detroit contributors Nolan Finley, of the Detroit News, and Stephen Henderson, of “American Black Journal,” sit down to discuss the findings in the report and the long-term impact on high education and the state’s future workforce.

Detroiters sure do love their deep-dish pizza. A new study from AnytimeEstimate.com declared Detroit the pizza city of the U.S. with the most independent pizzerias per capita and the largest online search for pizza by a city. One of our personal favorites, well one of the original of course: Buddy’s square pizza.

Tonight, we dig deep into the origins of the city’s iconic Detroit-style pizza and learn why it tastes so good. Plus, where does all the cheese go, and they used what as pans in the past? Find out all these answers and more as One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota and “Detroit Remember When: Made in the Motor City.” host Erik Smith discusses the history of Detroit-style pizza with Buddy’s Pizza and Cloverleaf Pizza.

Wrap up your evening with a sneak preview of our upcoming Future of Work Virtual Town Hall, “Building Michigan’s Future Workforce,” streaming live at 12 p.m. April 13 on One Detroit’s Facebook, YouTube and website.

Future of Work Host Will Glover and guest host Chad Livengood, senior editor at Crain’s Detroit Business, will talk with panelists Britany Affolter-Caine from the University Research Corridor and Jennifer Llewellyn from Oakland County Michigan Works! about Michigan’s current workforce strengths and weaknesses, where labor is heading in the state, and how to stay competitive against other states while raising Michiganders’ overall quality of life.

