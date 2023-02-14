Editor’s note: This is a developing story on the Monday shooting on the Michigan State University campus that police say left three dead and five critically injured. Bridge is updating the story in this space as news develops.

1:40 a.m.

The suspected gunman in the Michigan State University shootings was a 43-year-old with no university affiliation, MSU Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said at an early Tuesday morning media update.

Rozman said he was unable to offer any further information about the suspected shooter, the weapon or weapons used, or a possible motive.

In addition to the three people killed, five were injured and Rozman noted that all five were hospitalized in critical condition.

“Our Spartan hearts are broken,” MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said at the 1:30 a.m. briefing. “It’s something that’s quite unimaginable, that has been imagined in other places and other times, but we just can’t imagine that it’s here. We’re destroyed with the loss of life…We cannot allow this to continue to happen.”

12:29 a.m.

A suspected gunman who killed three at MSU and injured five others is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU interim deputy chief Chris Rozman said at a news conference shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rozman said the man killed himself after he was “contacted by law enforcement off campus.” He did not identify the man and said police aren’t aware of any motive or whether he is affiliated with the university.

“This truly has been a nightmare we are living tonight, but we have remained laser focused on the safety of campus,” Rozman told reporters. “We are relieved to no longer have an active threat while realizing there is so much healing that needs to take place.”

Rozman did not identify the victims or say whether they are students. But he said two were killed at Berkey Hall and one killed at a second shooting at the MSU Union. The shootings began about 8:18 at Berkey Hall, prompting a lockdown that lasted for about four hours. Rozman said there were victims at both locations.

“All that we can confirm at this point is three fatalities at the scene on campus and five victims that were transported,” Rozman said.

He said there were no known threats that preceded the shootings.

“We have absolutely no information right now on what the motive is and I can’t even begin to imagine what that motive would be. That will obviously be a part of our investigation,” Rozman said.

Officials said if you have information that may help investigators understand what happened Monday, you can call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

“Our hearts are with those who are affected by this senseless act of violence,” Rozman said. “As a father, I can only imagine how parents are feeling right now. This will be the beginning of healing.”

11:36 p.m.

Michigan State Police University said in a tweet there are three confirmed fatalities in addition to the five people in the hospital.

11:12 p.m.

Michigan State University police confirmed there are five victims in two related shootings Monday night on campus, and an active gunman remains on the loose.

Briefing the media shortly after 11 p.m., Chris Rozman, interim deputy police chief, said hundreds of law enforcement officers are on campus and in East Lansing, searching for the shooter. The victims are at Sparrow Hospital, and some have life-threatening injuries, Rozman said.

Rozman stressed several times that the information police have at this time is considered preliminary. The campus remains in lockdown, and all activities on campus are canceled for the next 48 hours, Rozman said.

The shooting began at 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall on the north end of campus off Grand River, which houses the university’s College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, Rozman said.

As police responded to that shooting and tended to victims, there was another report of a shooting nearby at the MSU Union, Rozman said. He said police are searching for a short Black male, with red shoes, a jean jacket and a ball cap. Police are expected to release surveillance footage of the shooter soon.

Police expect to brief the media every hour as long as the situation remains, Rozman said.

“You are probably hearing a lot of information and misinformation from social media, the scanner, calls that we are receiving that are not accurate,” he said. “There has been false reports of additional shootings, false reports of additional shootings in numerous locations.”

Rozman did not take any questions from the media.

10:56 p.m.

Sparrow Health spokesperson John Foren said there are five victims that have been transported from MSU to Sparrow Hospital.

Parents of MSU students are filling parking spaces outside of the police perimeter around campus, sitting in their cars and hoping for word that the shooting risk is ending.

Among them was Ken Rosenstangel, who sat in the parking lot of Jonna’s 2 Go party store at Michigan and Grand River avenues.

Rosenstangel said he talked to his daughter for a moment. She sheltered with her class in the Human Ecology Building, on West Circle Drive, in a bathroom with all of her classmates and their instructor. However, her phone was losing its charge and they cut the call short — after, she told her father she was fine.

“It’s ridiculous,” Rosenstangel said. “People pulling this stuff, and none of it makes sense.”

10:31 p.m.

MSU student Will Kung told Bridge that he was in the IM East gymnasium when someone shouted for everyone to stay in the gym and go onto the basketball court.

“I heard screaming,” he said, while rushing with other students as police escorted them from the IM building to Landon Hall. “There was some commotion. They told us to stay in place. But I didn’t hear any shots.”

Several people were gathered at Landon, including one woman who was described as a witness.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police vehicles continue to crowd the edge of campus, including all along Grand River Avenue.

The streets remain mostly empty, besides police. A few parents are trying to reach their children, though parents are being advised in a Facebook group not to go to campus.

10:26 p.m.

Michigan State University officials will brief the media about the shootings at 11 p.m.,

Michigan State University Police tweeted that victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital. MSU Police officials tweeted that all campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours, including “athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. “Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow.”

10:03 p.m.

Michigan State Police tweeted that the suspect is still at large and described him as a “short male, wearing a mask.” Earlier, they had tweeted that the shooter was on foot and there were multiple injuries. Students are on lockdown on the campus, and The Detroit News reported one death.

9:52 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted she has been briefed on the shooting, which The Detroit News reports left one person dead.

Michigan State University was responding to an active shooter situation Monday evening, and campus officials instructed students in East Lansing to “secure in place.”

Multiple injuries are reported by police, who tweeted they believe there is one shooter.

Berkey Hall is on the north end of campus off Grand River Avenue and houses the university’s College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Police and Social Research.

Police later said the first shooting was at 8:18 p.m.

Berkey Hall is on the north end of campus off Grand River Avenue.

At 9:26, MSU Police tweeted that “there is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries.” About 10 minutes earlier, the police tweeted that the “suspect is believed to be on foot right now.”

Text messages were also sent by the university to students that read “Secure in place immediately. Run, hide, fight.”

Students reported emergency vehicles swarmed campus on Monday.

This is a developing story.