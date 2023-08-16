Michigan State University officials are hoping to roll out stadium alcohol sales by its third home football game this fall

The change comes after Michigan lawmakers removed a ban on alcohol sales in college stadiums

MSU estimates $250,000 in alcohol sales per football game

Michigan State University fans are one step closer to being able to buy a beer in Spartan Stadium this fall.

This story also appeared in Bridge Michigan

The Board of Trustees approved a resolution Wednesday morning that authorizes the administration to apply for licenses from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The decision comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law last month that allows in-stadium alcohol sales at public universities.

MSU is not expected to be ready to sell alcohol at its first two home football games of the season against Central Michigan University and the University of Richmond. The resolution allows the university to request special licenses, if necessary, to sell alcohol on the dates of its next four home games: Sept. 16 (Washington), Sept. 23 (Maryland), October 21 (against rival University of Michigan) and Nov. 4 (Nebraska).

Related:

Trustee Dennis Denno said “almost everyone wanted this to start on day one” but the university wanted to make sure there was enough staffing and coordinated safety plans for the rollout of alcohol sales.

There isn’t a consensus on whether in-stadium alcohol makes games safer. A Bridge Michigan review of 11 studies showed that most research noted little significant difference in alcohol-related incidents with or without alcohol sales, while some researchers say more booze usually creates more problems.

MSU is expected to request licenses for Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field, which includes the soccer, softball and baseball stadiums.

Senior Vice President for Student Life & Engagement Vennie Gore said the university intends to sell alcohol 60 minutes before a football game until 10 minutes into the third quarter. Guests will only be allowed to purchase two drinks at a time.

Gore said he expects the school to sell about $250,000 worth of alcohol per football game.

The university is expected to split the revenue from alcohol sales between the Student Life & Engagement, University Health and Wellbeing and MSU Athletics, according to a board document.