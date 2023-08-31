Michigan’s spring 2023 state exam results remain lower than results in the last full year before the pandemic

But students in grades 3 through 7 did show year-to-year gains in math

Check back later Thursday for analysis about how different socioeconomic and racial groups performed

Michigan standardized test results for grades 3 through 7 this past spring remained below pre-pandemic levels in math and English language arts, but there were also some year-to-year gains.

Results on the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress test, known as the M-STEP, were released Thursday. The results underscore continuing challenges that reverberate beyond Michigan, as U.S. schools attempt to steer students back on track after years of disruption tied to COVID.

State and district leaders will examine the results closely as they make decisions about how to most effectively distribute what remains of the $190 billion in federal COVID relief funds before that money runs out this year, including $6 billion sent to Michigan.

“If these scores show stalling, then we really essentially have between now and the end of this school year to figure it out for kids, otherwise their lives will be permanently impacted,” said Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab and research professor at Georgetown University. “It’s sort of now or never.”

The M-STEP is given each spring to students in grades 3 through 7 in English language arts and math. Fifth grade students also take the science and social studies M-STEP. (Eighth graders take the PSAT 8/9 test for English language arts and math and 11th graders take the SAT for English language arts and math.)

In less tumultuous times, schools would be able to compare M-STEP results year by year to measure student progress. But the pandemic upended that rhythm — with the annual test being canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 ended the school year early. Disruptions continued through 2020-2021, when the test was optional, resulting in fewer than 75 percent of Michigan students taking the exam.

That has left educators to compare this year’s results with results dating back to 2018-2019, the last year of full testing before the pandemic, to gauge learning loss.

Michigan students who were in kindergarten when the pandemic hit took state standardized testing for the first time this spring as third graders. Just 40.9 percent of these students were deemed proficient in English language arts, compared to 45.1 percent during the 2018-2019 school year. The latest results were also below the 41.6 percent level for third graders during the 2021-2022 school year.

“This past year’s third graders were perhaps the most adversely affected of any age cohort as they had pandemic-influenced school years during grades kindergarten through second grade, a challenge that was particularly noticeable in reading,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said in a statement. “Kindergarten, first grade, and second grade are pivotal in early literacy efforts, which may help explain the slight decline in the third grade ELA proficiency rate.”

On the bright side, Michigan students in grades 3 through 7 showed slight improvements in math during the 2022-2023 school year from the previous year.

Jasen Witt, superintendent of Redford Union Schools, noted that M-STEP results are only one measure of student achievement and the district also gives students periodic assessments throughout the school year to make more timely interventions. Witt said it is clear the district still has more work to do to improve literacy and math skills across the board.

“Students are making gains…but we still have a long way to go as a district,” he said. “That period of time they lost during the pandemic, we are still working all the time to overcome those gaps.”

The M-STEP is an important marker of academic progress, impacting everything from the amount of aid districts receive for tutoring, to teacher evaluations and, potentially, which low-performing districts are targeted for state intervention.

Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dan Applegate said his district uses M-STEP to assess whether the district curriculum is working. The district is now in its second year of implementing a new elementary English language arts curriculum.

To address learning loss, Applegate said the district has taken some high-quality teachers out of the classroom to work as academic interventionists and classroom consultants. They lead small group instruction, coordinate academic interventions and help other teachers ensure they are following the curriculum correctly.

Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross said the district uses other assessments throughout the year to get real-time feedback and will look to see if M-STEP results align with results from those tests.

At the national level, policy experts are concerned that academic recovery has stalled and is not on pace to get students back on track to pre-pandemic achievement.

“We’re seeing a lot of different things at once,” said Roza, the Georgetown professor. “Some districts are seeing more progress than others and there really are no uniform patterns.”

Because districts across the country did not receive much guidance on how to use federal COVID relief funding, Roza said there were vast differences in the way school leaders chose to use the money.

“I don’t think there was as much urgency around academic recovery as there could have been, given how far kids were behind,” she said.

In Michigan, M-STEP results have ramifications for students, teachers and school districts. Districts can apply for a new $150 million state program to fund tutoring and other academic support initiatives. Districts will receive funding based on how many students are considered to not be proficient on statewide assessments.

Under Michigan law, M-STEP results also play a major role in teacher evaluations. School districts must base 40 percent of a teacher’s evaluation on student growth as determined by testing data. For teachers who teach subjects and grades that are assessed by state standardized testing, at least half of that 40 percent must be based on the state assessment. (Democratic lawmakers are aiming to remove student growth data as a factor in future teacher evaluations.

Bridge Michigan and Chalkbeat Detroit will update the results of the M-STEP test later Thursday.