This Week on One Detroit:

Michigan lawmakers enter lame duck sessions with newly controlled Democratic house and senate

As lawmakers in the state legislature and congress wrap up a year that saw contentious election races, major debates over abortion access, and a plethora of other big decisions, the traditional lame duck sessions coming in the next few weeks may look a little different.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

That’s because, for the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats have taken control of the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm election. In a year where Republicans had expected to maintain the state’s representative majority, Democrats narrowly won the advantage with a 56-54 majority in the house and a 20-18 advantage in the senate.

With the state’s political power leaning blue, what might we see come out of the year-end lame duck sessions ahead? One Detroit contributors Nolan Finley, the editorial page editor for the Detroit News, and Stephen Henderson, host of “American Black Journal,” sit down together to talk about the important discussions and decisions that could come out of these sessions, and they share what they would like to see happen.