Family members of individuals killed in Gaza, religious leaders, lawmakers, advocates and others gathered Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit to mourn lives lost amid the war in Gaza. (BridgeDetroit photo by Quinn Banks) A tearful U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, speaks to the crowd at a Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, memorial in Hart Plaza. In an emotional speech, Tlaib, a Palestinian American, said “the American people are with you” and “…we all feel it, it’s those that don’t cry that I’m worried about. We come here to uplift these beautiful angles, every single life lost.” (BridgeDetroit photo by Quinn Banks) Imam Sayed Saleh Qazwini of Mecca Michigan was among the list of speakers during a Nov. 16, 2023, memorial “rooted in humanity” in Detroit’s Hart Plaza. (BridgeDetroit photo by Quinn Banks) Metro Detroiters gathered Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit for a vigil, lighting candles and leaving stuffed animals, flowers and trinkets in honor of lives lost. (BridgeDetroit photo by Quinn Banks) A sea of mourners gathered Nov. 16, 2023, in Hart Plaza to add to a memorial site and light candles in honor of those killed in Gaza. (BridgeDetroit photo by Quinn Banks) Related