May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, the impact of mental illness, and an individual’s overall well-being. This year, “American Black Journal” is focusing on how mental health impacts communities of color, particularly African Americans.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

According to the latest statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five adults experience mental illness each year. The data also shows that African Americans are 20% more likely to experience struggles with their mental health compared to the general population. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation, leading to heightened stress, anxiety and depression.

The good news is that there’s a growing awareness about the importance of self-care and seeking help when needed, and there are efforts to break down the stigmas surrounding mental illness in communities of color.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, One Detroit contributor Stephen Henderson talks with two mental health representatives, CNS Healthcare President/CEO Michael Garrett and Judson Center Director of Integrated Care Services Jamila Stevens, about the stigma surrounding mental illness in the Black community, the increase in the number of young people experiencing mental health struggles during the pandemic, and how you can perform a mental health self-check on your own.

Michigan medical device company Wareologie makes major advancements in mobile, at-home caregiving

Wareologie, a Michigan-based medical device company, is making waves in the healthcare industry with its groundbreaking advancements in mobile and at-home caregiving. Led by innovative founder Gina Adams, the company has pioneered a range of innovative products that are transforming the lives of patients and caregivers alike.

With products such as the revolutionary Buttons 2 Button Magnetic Adapter Set and Portable Parallel Bars for physical therapy, Wareologie’s efforts to redefine the landscape of accessible and convenient healthcare solutions don’t go unnoticed easily. The company is quickly becoming a trailblazer in the field of assistive technology.

One Detroit Producer Will Glover, host of One Detroit’s Future of Work series, met up with Adams at the Centrepolis Accelerator, where Wareologie began as a startup, to talk about the inspiration behind her products and the process of getting them to market.

They talk about the inspiration she’s found from her parents’ struggles as they aged, the difficulty of creating a commercial product, the resources the state could provide to help startups, and the importance of keeping the company in Michigan to promote job growth in the state.

Two women create lasting bond through AAPI Advocacy, APA Studies Class at MSU

Michigan State University alumna Brenda Hu never forgot the lessons she learned during her undergraduate career, or from crossing paths with Asian Pacific American Student Organization (APASO) student advisor Meaghan Kozar. Hu, a senior at nearby Okemos High School before attending MSU, would visit the university from time to time, but it wasn’t until later that the two first connected.

Meaghan first officially met Brenda later at an APASO pageant, which focused on celebrating Asian American identity. Brenda, then representing the Chinese Student Coalition, ultimately won the pageant and the title of ‘Ms. APASO’ that year. But it was the pageant’s focus on celebrating being Asian and American that was an eye-opener for Brenda, who had grown up thinking she had to choose between being one or the other.

Meeting Meaghan and others within APASO, Brenda found a community that the many parts of her identity could connect to, ultimately leading her to take on leadership roles in the organization, connecting with other student organizations to advocate for others and create empowering programming across campus.

Since Hu graduated in 2015, the two have still kept in touch. They recently reunited in East Lansing to participate in One Detroit’s AAPI Stories series, which tells stories that reflect the authentic lives of Asian Americans. They talk about a pivotal introductory APA studies class, how representation for Asian Americans has changed, and what keeps them inspired when it comes to advocacy in their everyday lives.

One Detroit Weekend: May 12, 2023

Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? You can ring in spring with a Spring Awakening concert. Plus, take in some chamber music at the Scarab Club and “Madagascar: The Musical” lands in Detroit.

One Detroit contributors Cecelia Sharpe and Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ shares what’s happening around metro Detroit during the May 12 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”

