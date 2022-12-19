This Week on One Detroit:
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan outlines five-year, $2.45 billion capital plan for the city
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has an expensive wish list for improving the city over the next five years. Earlier this month, Mayor Duggan announced and outlined his $2.45 billion capital plan for the city, which includes increased services for residents, the redevelopment of city-owned parks and properties, and upgrades to the city’s aging infrastructure. Compared to Duggan’s 2020 capital agenda, spending has increased by nearly $599 million. Investments in open space and recreation across the city have nearly quadrupled in Duggan’s latest plans.
Duggan’s plans for the city aren’t set in stone completely, however. Detroit City Council members have until March 1, 2023 to review, amend and vote on the plan. If approved, much of the funding will come from Detroit’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. One Detroit Producer Will Glover gets an update from BridgeDetroit reporter Malachi Barrett, who’s been closely following Mayor Duggan’s capital plans.
The Black Church’s role spreading hope and healing during the holiday season
The holiday season is a joyous time, but it can also be a time of grief, struggle and insecurity for many families. As nationwide inflation continues to increase food and retail prices, families bear the brunt of those costs financially and emotionally. Data from Feeding America shows that, in Michigan, one in nine people face hunger, and that rate is even higher for children — one in seven face hunger.
Many religious organizations around Detroit step up to help each holiday season. What role do they play? One Detroit contributor Stephen Henderson sits down with Rev. QuanTez Pressley of Third New Hope Baptist Church, Pastor Semmeal Thomas from City Covenant Church, and Dr. Portia Lockett, Director of Spiritual Care & Community Affairs at the Detroit Medical Center, to talk about how the Black church’s role as a safe place takes on added importance during the holidays.
They talk about food and other necessities provided by the church, and the emotional support that’s offered to those suffering from grief, as well as the importance of mental health and mindfulness during the holiday season, and why individuals should speak up or seek help if they need it.
Irwin House Gallery hosts 3rd annual ‘Gift of Art’ holiday exhibition and art sale
Detroit’s Irwin House Gallery is ready for another holiday season with its largest and most inclusive exhibition and art sale this year. The gallery’s annual Gift of Art holiday exhibition and art sale has returned for the third holiday season in a row to encourage people to give the gift of art during the holidays.
Detroit-born artist Dr. Chanel Beebe, a creative writer, artist, educator and founder/CEO of Beebe Arts LLC, a research and design firm working toward social and educational equity, has curated this year’s Gift of Art exhibit, which opened on Black Friday. The exhibit features original artwork for sale in a variety of genres. One Detroit contributor Daijah Moss visited the gallery to learn more about the Gift of Art exhibit and the artists involved this year.
