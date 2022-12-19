The Black Church’s role spreading hope and healing during the holiday season

The holiday season is a joyous time, but it can also be a time of grief, struggle and insecurity for many families. As nationwide inflation continues to increase food and retail prices, families bear the brunt of those costs financially and emotionally. Data from Feeding America shows that, in Michigan, one in nine people face hunger, and that rate is even higher for children — one in seven face hunger.

Many religious organizations around Detroit step up to help each holiday season. What role do they play? One Detroit contributor Stephen Henderson sits down with Rev. QuanTez Pressley of Third New Hope Baptist Church, Pastor Semmeal Thomas from City Covenant Church, and Dr. Portia Lockett, Director of Spiritual Care & Community Affairs at the Detroit Medical Center, to talk about how the Black church’s role as a safe place takes on added importance during the holidays.

They talk about food and other necessities provided by the church, and the emotional support that’s offered to those suffering from grief, as well as the importance of mental health and mindfulness during the holiday season, and why individuals should speak up or seek help if they need it.