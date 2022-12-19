Outgoing state Sen. Marshall Bullock, D-Detroit, will use his expertise in the Michigan Legislature to advocate for the city in Lansing starting next year.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that Bullock will serve as Detroit’s director of government affairs starting Jan. 3. Bullock, former chairman of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, will lead Detroit’s government liaisons after serving four years in the state Senate. The hire marks a return to Duggan’s administration, since Bullock previously worked for the mayor’s Department of Neighborhoods and was director of Community and Political Affairs before running for office in 2018.

“The ability to bring the experience I have gained in Lansing back home to serve and work for Detroiters is a win for me and a win for the residents of this great city,” Bullock said in a statement.

Bullock’s reelection hopes were dashed earlier this year when he lost the August Democratic primary to Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak. The two lawmakers represented different legislative districts that were redrawn into shared territory by Michigan’s independent redistricting commission. McMorrow represents the new 8th Senate District, which straddles Oakland and Wayne counties and includes Oak Park, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Berkley, Birmingham and the northwest corner of Detroit.

In his new role, Bullock will lead the city’s team of government liaisons and work with Detroit City Council to ensure the administration’s priorities and initiatives are understood. He also will work with state and federal lawmakers to build support and secure funding for Duggan’s initiatives.

“Marshall has spent his life building relationships at all levels of government to help him effectively advocate on behalf of the people of Detroit,” Duggan said in a statement. “He has earned tremendous respect throughout his career and will be my administration’s point person with all local, state, and federal elected officials. We’re thrilled to have Marshall back as part of our team.”

Born and raised in Detroit, Bullock is a graduate of Detroit Public Schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from the University of Phoenix. He lives in Detroit with his wife and three children.

In the state Senate, Bullock served on committees related to energy and technology, families, seniors and veterans, insurance and banking, transportation and infrastructure. His defeat means there will be no Black men representing Detroit in the Senate next year.