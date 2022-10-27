For the first time in two years, the Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic and Wayne County Friend of the Court will resume in-person events to help navigate child support cases.

Family law attorneys will be available to provide free consultations from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus, 8200 W. Outer Dr. The event is the first being held in-person by the legal aid clinic since the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers stressed the event is an arrest free zone and masks are required for participants.

Related:

Attendees can meet with attorneys who will provide legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. They will also help with completing motion packets. There will be a brief presentation on an arrears forgiveness program, which helps reduce the bill for parents who can’t afford to pay past due support.

Child support professionals will be on site to assist eligible parents with completing paperwork for the arrears forgiveness program. If qualified, they might be entitled to have some or all of their state arrearages eliminated, according to a news release from the Third Circuit Court.

In Michigan, child support is determined using guidelines established by the Supreme Court. Child support guidelines are based on the monthly net income of both parents and the time the child spends with each parent.

Find more information about child support payments by visiting the Michigan Office of Child Support website. The office is seeking parents to join a community advisory council. Virtual informational meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. Register for the events online or email MDHHS-OCS-Advisory-Council@Michigan.gov for more information.

The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic provides free legal services to low-income clients in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

For questions about the legal aid clinic, call the Wayne County Friend of the Court at (313) 224-6639. Those who have specific questions about their Friend of the Court case can call (844) 785-7593.