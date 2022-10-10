This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

Music has a way of helping people connect with each other, and also with themselves. At Kadima, a mental health services center for people dealing with persistent mental health challenges who need help living independently in the community, its Creative Expressions program has given clients the opportunity to blend music and arts with their treatment goals.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) has partnered with Kadima to teach group music classes where clients learn beginner and intermediate music skills, as well as how to play along to their favorite songs. One Detroit Arts & Culture Producer Sarah Smith takes viewers behind the scenes of the center’s music therapy classes with the DSO for a look at the benefits of music therapy.

She talks with Kadima Executive Director Eric Adelman, client Michael Offen, and Shannon Orme, the bass clarinetist for the DSO, about how music and creative arts can help clients through healing, and how the program is helping to break down stigmas around mental health treatment.

Are you ready to get your groove on? The 9th annual Detroit Bass Day, created by legendary Detroit bassist Kern Brantley, returned this year, but not just to celebrate Detroit’s catalog of great bass players. This year the annual celebration also honored the 50th recording anniversary of the Grammy-Award winning song “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” made famous by The Temptations, with fifty bass players coming together in front of the Motown Museum to play its iconic bass line.

Detroit Bass Day also used the celebration of The Temptations’ song as a way to talk about some of the deeper themes in the song itself about family life and fatherhood. The University of Michigan partnered with the annual celebration to create the “Papa Was Project.”

Producer Daijah Moss visits Detroit Bass Day and talks with Samuel Donald, president and founder of Detroit Musix, and Emily Rogers, a local producer and bass player, to learn more about the annual gathering of bass players. Plus, she talks to University of Michigan School of Social Work Professor Richard Tolman, the leader of the “Papa Was Project” to understand how the project is helping fathers talk about their challenges and support other fathers in the community.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s African World Festival celebrated its 39th anniversary this July with a return to the location where the festival got started: Detroit’s Hart Plaza.

The annual African World Festival, the largest celebration of the African diaspora in Detroit, featured a host of musical performers; special programming for children and families, like storytelling and a walking history tour; information booths with community resources; and more than 150 food, art and clothing vendors. The festival ran July 15-17, 2022.

One Detroit contributing producer AJ Walker takes viewers to Hart Plaza on Detroit’s riverfront for a look at how the 39th annual African World Festival played out this year.

One Detroit Arts & Culture closes out tonight’s episode with a preview from the premiere of “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove” season 12, premiering on October 12 at 7:30 p.m. Detroit Musician JunesFlow takes the Marygrove stage for a performance of the song “Long Live Jit.”

