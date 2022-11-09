Two Michigan Democratic congressional incumbents were trailing in early results Tuesday, though it was still unclear what the final results would be in those, and several other, competitive races.

This story also appeared in Bridge Michigan

Dan Kildee was trailing in District 8, and Elissa Slotkin was behind her Republican opponent in the redrawn District 7.

Of Michigan’s 13 U.S. House contests — the state is down a seat in Congress after sluggish population growth in the 2020 U.S. Census — four are considered competitive races:

The open 3rd District, pitting Democrat Grand Rapids attorney Hillary Scholten against former Trump administration official John Gibbs.

The 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who recently moved to Lansing, faces state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.

The 8th District, where incumbent Democratic candidate Dan Kildee, D-Flint, is challenged by Republican Paul Junge

The open 10th District, where businessman and third-time Republican candidate John James faces former Macomb County judge and prosecutor Carl Marlinga

Five races have been called by the Associated Press as of 11:30 p.m.:

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford, was re-elected to Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, was re-elected to the 5th Congressional District

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, was re-elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, was re-elected to represent the 6th Congressional District

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce, was re-elected to represent the 9th Congressional District

As of 11:30 p.m., Republican candidates were leading in the 7th, 8th and 10th districts, while Scholten was leading in the 3rd.

Here are early results among the districts expected to be the most competitive:

District 3: Scholten (D) vs. Gibbs (R)

With 22.94 percent of votes counted so far, Gibbs is currently trailing Scholten with 45.1 percent of the vote to Scholten’s 51.7 percent.

Regardless of who comes out the winner, residents of West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District will have new representation next term.

Scholten, who previously worked for the Department of Justice under the Obama administration and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020, gained momentum for her second bid for office after the state’s independent redistricting commission created a Grand Rapids-centric district that extends to the Lake Michigan coastline and incorporates portions of Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

The shift made the seat far more competitive than previous maps, shaking up a region that has been represented by Republicans for decades.

As the district became more competitive politically, Republicans chose a more conservative candidate in Gibbs, who ran to current Rep. Peter Meijer’s right on grounds that his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump amounted to a “sense of betrayal” among west Michigan Republicans.

Gibbs was significantly outspent by both Meijer and Scholten, although during the primary he got a boost from an unusual source: the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which dropped an attack ad against Gibbs labeling him “too conservative” during the primary as part of a nationwide effort to boost the chances of pro-Trump candidates deemed easier to beat than more moderate Republicans.

After polls closed Tuesday, Kent County Clerk Lisa Lyons reported a significant line at Kent County City Hall of people registering to vote before casting their ballot, which she estimated would take three hours to complete. Voters in line prior to 8 p.m. will still have their votes counted.

District 7: Slotkin (D) vs. Barrett (R)

With 44.26 percent of estimated votes counted, Barrett is leading the race with 54.7 percent of the vote compared to Slotkin’s 43.3 percent. Heavily Democratic Ingham County had yet to report any results.

In one of the country’s most competitive congressional races, the outcome remains too close to call.

The mid-Michigan district links Ingham County, home to Michigan’s capital city of Lansing and Michigan State University, with more rural surrounding counties and is considered one of the most competitive in the country.

Slotkin is technically the incumbent, but redistricting meant that her family farm of Holly was drawn into a separate district that included only part of her current district. She moved to Lansing to run in the 7th district.

Slotkin previously served as a Middle East analyst for the CIA and worked in national security roles as part of the Bush and Obama administrations. In 2018, she took on incumbent Republican Mike Bishop and won. She successfully defended her seat in 2020, making her one of seven Democrats nationwide to win a House seat that voted for former President Donald Trump.

Barrett is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has served in both the Michigan House and Senate, where he currently chairs the Michigan Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He defeated incumbent Democrat Theresa Abed to win a state House seat in 2014, beat her again in 2016 and won in a competitive state Senate race in 2018.

The race drew millions of dollars in outside spending from both Republicans and Democrats, although Slotkin’s campaign had a fundraising edge over Barrett over the course of the cycle.

Election officials reported high numbers of same-day registration at Michigan State University in East Lansing, which trends heavily Democratic. Lines were still long after polls closed, and votes can still be counted so long as the voter was in line by 8 p.m.

District 8: Kildee (D) vs. Junge (R)

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, is hoping to retain his seat in Congress despite his district getting significantly more competitive during the redistricting process.

With 34.72 percent of estimated votes counted as of 11:30 p.m., Junge is leading the race with 49.4 percent compared to Kildee’s 46.3 percent.

Kildee succeeded his uncle, former U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee, after his retirement in 2012 and is a member of Democratic Congressional Leadership. If he’s re-elected, it will be his sixth term — but it isn’t a sure bet after the new district shifted to include more conservative areas like Midland.

The political winds of the region, particularly in Saginaw and Bay counties, have also shifted in recent cycles, trending more conservative among working class union voters.

That left an opening for Junge, a former TV news anchor, prosecutor and Trump administration official who unsuccessfully ran against Slotkin in 2020. The district was viewed as a prime pickup opportunity by national Republicans eager to flip the congressional majority.

District 10: James (R) vs. Marlinga (D)

As of 11:30 p.m. with 16.12 percent estimated votes counted, John James, a businessman and third-time candidate for federal office, had 51 percent of the vote. Democratic candidate Carl Marlinga, a former Macomb County judge and prosecutor who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2002, had 45.9 percent of the vote.

The Macomb County-based 10th Congressional District pitted two familiar faces against each other, and the outcome remains too close to call.

Compared to other competitive congressional seats in Michigan, the 10th was considered more Republican leaning, although still close on paper.

Both incumbent congressional Democrats who could have made a play for the seat, Haley Stevens and Andy Levin, opted against running there, choosing to run against each other instead. That resulted in a five-way Democratic primary, where Marlinga came out the victor.

James, a U.S. Army veteran and president of James Group, a supply chain management company his father founded, had no serious challengers for the seat and was well-funded from the start, making it an uphill battle for Marlinga.

Also on Michigan’s congressional ballot Tuesday were:

1st District: Bergman vs. Lorinser

With 31.1 percent of estimated votes counted, incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, is leading the race against Democrat Bob Lorinser.

Bergman has 64.1 percent of the votes while Lorinser has 33.3 percent.

Lorinser is a Marquette physician who worked as a family doctor and a regional medical officer for the Department of State before returning to serve as medical director for the Marquette County Health Department in 2020.

This district includes Traverse City, Marquette, Alpena, Houghton and is the largest district by land mass in the state.

2nd District: Moolenaar vs. Hilliard

Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, is seeking a fifth term on Nov. 8 in a redrawn district that shifted west, but retained its conservative leanings, against Democrat Jerry Hilliard. Moolenaar has beaten Hilliard twice in previous races.

This district includes Mount Pleasant, Big Rapids and Cadillac.

The Associated Press has called the race for Moolenaar. With 49.3 percent of estimated votes counted, Moolenaar leads with 64 percent of the votes while Hilliard has 34 percent.

4th District: Huizenga vs. Alfonso

Incumbent Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is running against Democrat Joseph Alfonso in the solidly Republican region.

Huizenga has served in Congress since 2011 and previously served in the Michigan House of Representatives and worked as a staffer for former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra. He co-owns Huizenga Gravel Inc.

Alfonso, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who most recently worked in the inspections department for the city of Kentwood, successfully earned enough write-in votes during the primary to appear on the general election ballot.

The district includes Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor and South Haven.

The Associated Press has called the race for Huizenga. As of 11:30 p.m. with 61.3 percent of estimated votes counted, Huizenga has 58.1 percent of the votes while Alfonso has 38.5 percent.

5th District: Walberg vs. Goldberg

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, is running against Democrat Bart Goldberg of New Buffalo.

First elected to Congress in 2006, the former state representative and pastor lost a re-election bid to Democrat Mark Schauer, but won back the seat in 2010 and has been in office since.

Goldberg started his own law practice after graduating from law school and is president of his homeowners association, according to his campaign website.

The district includes Monroe, Jackson, Marshall, Coldwater and Three Rivers.

The Associated Press has called the race for Walberg. As of 11:30 p.m., with 40.2 percent of estimated voters counted, Walberg leads with 63.2 percent of the vote while Goldberg has 34.2 percent of the vote.

6th District: Dingell vs. Williams

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, has served in Congress since 2015 and is running for her fifth term against Republican Whittney Williams, a U.S. auto show product specialist and first-generation Taiwanese immigrant.

This district includes Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Novi, Plymouth and Brownstown Township.

The Associated Press has called the race for Dingell. As of 11:30 p.m. with 33.5 percent of estimated votes counted, she had 66.8 percent of the votes compared to Williams’ 33.2 percent.

9th District: McClain (R) vs. Jaye (D)

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, is seeking re-election for a second term against Democrat Brian Jaye.

McClain, previously senior vice president of Michigan-based financial services company Hantz Group, succeeded former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, a critic of former President Donald Trump who retired from Congress in 2020. Jaye is a lawyer and owner of a vintage toy store.

The district includes Port Huron, Macomb Township, Romeo, Clarkston and Bad Axe.

The Associated Press has called the race for McClain. As of 11:30 p.m. with 34.4 percent of estimated votes counted, she leads with 63.2 percent of votes while Jaye has 33.7 percent of votes.

11th District: Stevens (D) vs. Ambrose (R)

Stevens won a third term in Congress Tuesday, defeating Republican Mark Ambrose of Bloomfield Township.

Before taking office, Stevens served as chief of staff for the U.S. Auto Rescue Task Force in the Obama administration and worked in a research lab. Ambrose is a military veteran and financial analyst.

Stevens won a head-to-head challenge with sitting U.S. Rep. Andy Levin in the primary, meaning Levin will no longer serve in Congress starting in January.

The district includes Troy, West Bloomfield Township, Farmington Hills, Waterford and Birmingham.

As of 11:30 p.m., with 66 percent of estimated votes counted, Stevens was leading Ambrose 61.2 percent to 38.8 percent.

12th District: Tlaib (D) vs. Elliott (R)

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, is running for a third term in Congress in the new 12th Congressional District. She is running against Republican Steven Elliott of Southfield.

Tlaib is an activist and attorney and served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives before running for Congress. Elliott is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He founded American Pride Tattoo Studio in Oakland County and owns a laser aesthetics center in Rochester.

The district includes ​​Detroit, Southfield, Dearborn, Livonia, Westland and Redford Township.

With 16 percent of estimated votes counted so far, Tlaib leads with 87 percent to Elliott’s 11.7 percent.

13th District:Thanedar (D) vs. Bivings (R)

State Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit is running for the new Detroit-based 13th Congressional District, one of the safest Democratic seats in the nation, against Republican Martell Bivings, a former business liaison with the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

Thanedar, an Indian-American chemist and entrepreneur, ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 before moving to Detroit and being elected to the state House in the 2020 election. He came out the victor in a competitive August primary, sparking concerns that Detroit would not have a Black representative in Congress for the first time in decades.

The district includes Detroit, Grosse Pointe communities, Lincoln Park, Taylor and Wyandotte.

With 12.4 percent of estimated votes counted, Thanedar has 89.2 percent of the vote while Bivings has 7 percent.