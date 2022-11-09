LANSING — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a significant — but not insurmountable — lead over Republican Tudor Dixon with votes still being counted early Wednesday morning.

This story also appeared in Bridge Michigan

Election polls across most of the state closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but officials warned it could take up to 24 hours to tabulate all of the nearly 2 million absentee ballots cast by Michigan voters.

Partial returns look good for Whitmer and other statewide Democratic candidates, who appeared to benefit from a strong voter turnout in support of abortion rights Proposal 3.

As of 1 a.m., Whitmer led Dixon 52 percent to 47 percent with more than 64 percent of votes counted, according to unofficial results compiled by The Associated Press.

Whitmer was dominating Detroit, as expected. But she was also building on her 2018 wins in vote-rich suburban areas that broke from the Republican Party under former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Dixon for governor.

“We are feeling damn good about where we are headed,” Whitmer told supporters in a 1 a.m. speech in Detroit.

“The prospect of leading this state for four more years is something for which we are incredibly grateful and excited about.”

While she hadn’t yet declared victory, President Joe Biden called Whitmer to congratulate her, according to a White House pool report.

In Oakland County, the state’s second-largest, Whitmer was leading in partial returns by 22 percentage points, up from 17 points four years earlier. And in west Michigan’s Kent County, where Whitmer won by 4 points in 2018, the governor was leading by 7 points on Tuesday night.

Dixon was faring well in smaller rural areas and was still hoping for a strong surge in Macomb County. She was leading the state’s third-largest county by about 7 points, but only 15 percent of precincts had been fully reported.

Late Tuesday, Dixon told supporters they should not trust a Fox News projection that Whitmer had won re-election.

“This race is going to be too close to call despite what Fox thinks,” Dixon said at an Election Night party in Grand Rapids that ended shortly before midnight.

“We look forward to the full results tomorrow,” she said. “We’re going to make sure we count every vote. As soon as we have results, you will hear from me.”

Whitmer said her campaign was also waiting on final numbers but was encouraged by reports of high voter turnout. “I never thought I’d be so happy about Fox News, but I’m glad they called this election too,” she joked.

The governor’s race headlines a critical midterm election that will also decide the partisan makeup of Congress, control of the state Legislature and ballot proposals to enshrine abortion and voting rights in the Michigan Constitution.

The gubernatorial contest pitted a political veteran in Whitmer against Dixon, who has never held elected office and worked as a host on a conservative streaming television network before deciding to run for governor last year.

Whitmer’s public safety orders early in COVID-19 made her a hero to some but a villain to others, including militia members who plotted to kidnap the governor but were thwarted by the FBI and later convicted of domestic terrorism charges.

Whitmer “took COVID seriously” and “gave it the gravity it deserved,” said Liam Singleton, 27, a sales consultant from Grand Ledge.

“She’s a strong woman,” Singleton told Bridge Michigan, crediting Whitmer with protecting public health despite the “pressure” to scrap pandemic restrictions. “She stood up when a lot of people would’ve backed down, and I respect her for that.”

Tudor Dixon takes stage at the Tudor Dixon election night at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 8, 2022. (Bridge photo by Brett Farmer)

But Judy Rankin, an 81-year-old retiree who voted minutes later in Grand Ledge, said Whitmer’s lockdown order went too far and motivated her to vote for Dixon.

“I don’t feel it was handled in the best interest of the people who live in Michigan,” Rankin said, describing herself as a former Democrat who has voted Republican since backing Donald Trump in 2016.

“Look at the businesses that we’ve lost,” Rankin said. “I’ve seen people struggling. And I know a lot of small business owners that had to lose their business who had worked hard all their lives.”

Headed into Tuesday’s vote, Whitmer faced crosswinds.

Candidates whose party controls the White House – Democrats this year under President Joe Biden – typically do poorly in midterm elections. But an incumbent Michigan governor has not lost re-election since the state implemented a two-term limit in 1992.

Dixon has attempted to make the election a referendum on Whitmer’s tenure. She has lambasted the governor’s COVID-19 orders as overly restrictive and vowed to further cut regulations on Michigan businesses to spur job growth.

In her re-election campaign, Whitmer worked to frame herself as a pragmatic leader who guided the state through a series of crises in her first term, including the global pandemic, historic floods in Midland and social justice protests.

Whitmer also made abortion rights a key plank of her reelection campaign, vowing to “fight like hell” to maintain legal access in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court in June reversed Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this year, the Democratic incumbent successfully sued to block enforcement of a 1931 ban amid an ongoing legal fight over the law, which would make it a felony crime for physicians to perform an abortion.

Whitmer’s support for legal abortion — and Dixon’s opposition even in cases of rape or incest — was a deciding factor for Sidney Cohen, a 20-year-old student at Michigan State University who was waiting in line on campus to change her registration to vote in East Lansing.

Whitmer “supports Proposal 3, and that’s “a big thing,” Cohen told Bridge, referencing the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution.

“As a woman, I think we should be able to choose what we want with our own body,” Cohen said. “Usually I wouldn’t vote in an election like this — I’d just vote in a presidential election — but this is definitely getting us out to vote, because it’s something that’s very important to us.”

But other voters — like Dan Drenner of Lambertville in southeast Michigan – said they voted for Dixon out of frustration with Whitmer.

Drenner, an estimator for a compressor company, said he’s lost about $200,000 the past two years in his 401K and other investments — a loss he places squarely at the feet of President Biden and Whitmer.

Gas is nearing $4 a gallon again, and the local Kroger has raised its prices, too. Sometimes, the store runs short of meat; other times, cashiers, he told Bridge.

“Right now, we’re in a world of hurt,” he said. “All you can do now is sit at home and eat like a pauper.”

Whitmer is Michigan’s second female governor. Dixon would be the first Republican woman to hold the office.

Dixon, 45, was raised in Illinois but moved to Michigan in 2002 to work at her father’s steel foundry in Muskegon. She won the Republican primary in August after a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Whitmer, 51, grew up in Lansing and Grand Rapids with close ties to state government. Her father was head of the state department of commerce under Republican Gov. William Milliken, and her mother worked as an assistant under Democratic Attorney General Frank Kelley.

Whitmer ran four years ago on a pledge to “fix the damn roads,” something she was unable to do in a single term, as Republicans were all too happy to point out. But four years later, the governor claims progress on her signature issue, including a $3.5 billion bonding plan she initiated after the Legislature refused her proposal to raise fuel taxes by 45-cents-per-gallon.

As governor, Whitmer feuded early and often with the GOP-led Legislature, but the former state lawmaker still managed to negotiate budgets with record funding for education, overhaul the state’s auto insurance laws and pump federal stimulus funds into aging infrastructure.

Whitmer and lawmakers failed to find common ground on tax relief, however, despite what remains a nearly $10 billion budget surplus.

The Democratic incumbent has proposed expanding the Earned Income Tax credit for lower-income workers and eliminating the “retirement tax” by exempting more senior income.

Dixon proposed gradually phasing out the state’s 4.25 percent income tax, which generates about $12 billion a year and helps fund everything from state government agencies to local public safety. Doing so, she contends, would make Michigan more competitive with states like Florida and Tennessee that have no income tax.

Dixon has also railed on rising violent crime rates under Whitmer. She has proposed spending $1 billion over four years to recruit, retain and train police and other public safety officers.