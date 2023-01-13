This Week on One Detroit:

One Detroit brings our viewers special coverage from on-location at the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference that explores what key Michigan government and business leaders think about the future of downtown Detroit.

Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions

Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were filled with workers and suburban commuters patronizing the local retailers and restaurants. Nearly three years later, that scene is mostly gone according to three Detroit entrepreneurs and business owners, who say foot traffic during the weekdays has slowed and the city’s residential density isn’t large enough to help that return.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

Taking a look at the future of work for Detroit’s hospitality businesses, One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota and Daily Detroit podcast host Jer Staes visits three Detroit business owners and entrepreneurs to talk about the post-pandemic challenges they face and what they see as possible solutions.

Staes talks with Dennis Archer, Jr., a managing partner at Central Kitchen, along with Coffee Down Under owner Tarun Kajeepeta and Throwbacks Home Owner Bo Shepherd, about how the city can work to have residents return to downtown and what changes they’re hoping to see for the future of downtown Detroit.