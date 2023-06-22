The Ford Fireworks will draw hundreds of thousands to the Detroit riverfront on Monday night.

The City of Detroit has a list of tips and rules for parking, road closures, transit and viewing options and its youth curfew.

Where to watch:

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza are open to the general public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. Monday.

Both plazas will be open until capacity is reached and no one who leaves will be readmitted.

Those entering either plaza will be subject to security screening and coolers and backpacks also will be searched.

Tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) are not permitted. Fires and fireworks are prohibited as well as cooking.

Belle Isle will also be closed until 2 p.m. Monday. At that time, the island will open to vehicular traffic until capacity is reached. All vehicles entering between 2-4 p.m. will be directed to the paddock area, apart from those with valid Americans with Disabilities Act placards. RV parking will be on the paddock near the Belle Isle Casino. The island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Motorists will need the Recreation Passport to enter. The cost is $13 at the entrance. The passport is $11 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day. Once island capacity is reached, no additional vehicles will be admitted to the park. For updates on when the island is full, text GEM to 80888.

Tents, canopies, consumer fireworks and alcohol consumption are all prohibited on the island.

Sites to avoid

The following locations will be closed:

RiverWalk in its entirety including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson Ave.

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Riverside Park, 3085 W. Jefferson Ave.

Parking areas and rules

The city’s Municipal Parking Department will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. Monday.

However, motorists must still observe parking restrictions and are subject to being ticketed or towed for:

Improper parking (vehicles within 20 feet from crosswalk; within 15 feet from an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant)Parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys.

Parking in designated zones, such as handicap zones (without proper credentials), fire lanes, no parking zones or no standing zones

The city’s Ford Underground Garage, 30 E. Jefferson, will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. and the Eastern Market Garage, 2727 Riopelle Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $10.

Fireworks viewing and tailgating from parking facilities are prohibited. For information, call (313) 221-2500 or visit detroitmi.gov/parking.

Street, freeway closures

The following traffic changes will go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday:

Northbound or southbound traffic won’t be permitted on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed as well as streets south of Congress and east of Woodward.

Freeways will begin to close at 6 p.m.

The Detroit Police Department reserves the right to request closure of the freeways and surface streets earlier or later, depending on traffic volume.

Youth curfew

The city will enforce its existing curfew for minors, ages 18 and under, that will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors are welcome to view the fireworks from approved public areas. However, for their safety, minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) if they choose to attend the event within the city’s curfew boundaries. Minors will be allowed to travel to and from work, school, church or organized activities without restriction.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, and held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also shall receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Lost children

Parents can find lost children in these locations:

Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center/Cobo Center), off Atwater in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, (313) 628-2100

Bus, People Mover service

For bus riders, the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) issued these reminders:

From 5-11 p.m. Monday, the following east side routes will end at the Bricktown People Mover Station on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette: Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5), Gratiot (#6), Jefferson (#9), Russell (#40), Chene (#52), and Cadillac/Harper (#67).

Bus passengers may take the People Mover at the Bricktown Station to get to the Rosa Parks Transit Center exiting at the Times Square/Grand River People Mover Station. Passengers at the Rosa Parks Transit Center traveling east should board the People Mover at the Times Square/Grand River Station and exit at the Bricktown Station to board eastbound coaches staged on Beaubien near the station.

Woodward (#4) will lay over at the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

DDOT employees in neon yellow vests will provide free People Mover tokens for passengers needing to reach the Rosa Parks Transit Center or buses on Beaubien near the Bricktown People Mover Station.

For information regarding DDOT service, call (313) 933-1300.

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate Monday from 7 a.m. to midnight. DPM trains will bypass Huntington Place, Millender Center and Renaissance Center stations beginning at 2 p.m. Monday The stations will reopen for regular service on Tuesday.

The Financial District Station is the closest DPM station within walking distance of Hart Plaza.

The following DPM stations will remain open to the public until midnight: Michigan, Fort-Cass, West Riverfront, Financial District, Bricktown, Greektown, Cadillac, Broadway, Times Square and Grand Circus Park. The People Mover is 75 cents and free for children 5 and under.

For more information, visit The People Mover website or call (313) 224-2160.