The nonprofit Focus: HOPE is looking for volunteers to help pack and distribute food to seniors struggling to put food on the table.

This story also appeared in Detroit Free Press

There are 42,000 people enrolled in the Food for Seniors program, which covers Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties. Since the same time last year, 1,000 seniors have joined the program.

Focus: HOPE has a shortage of volunteers. The organization typically sees a dip in volunteers at the beginning of the year, following an increase throughout the holiday season. Volunteers can pack shelf-stable foods — including milk, cereal and canned goods — and drive to homebound seniors to deliver boxes.

“Our volunteers are invaluable. They offer not just nourishment, but a ray of hope for our seniors. As the holiday season ends, we want to ensure that our seniors are continuously taken care of as these issues affect them year-round,” Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE, said in a news release.

How to volunteer

Focus: HOPE is looking for volunteers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main campus site at 1400 Oakman Boulevard in Detroit during the following dates: Tuesday, Jan. 9; Wednesday, Jan. 10; Thursday, Jan. 11; Wednesday, Jan. 17; Thursday, Jan. 18, and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

To volunteer, call Focus: HOPE at 313-494-4270, email volunteer@focushope.edu or sign up for a shift at focushope.galaxydigital.com/need/.

The nonprofit is also looking for more spaces to distribute food boxes. These could be government buildings, churches or community centers. To become a distribution site, call 313-494-4600.

How to get food boxes

More than 152,000 seniors in Michigan face food insecurity, according to Feeding America. Focus: HOPE is looking to add more than 3,000 eligible seniors to its food assistance program.

Food for Seniors is a monthly program for people 60 years old and older living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties. To apply, call Focus: HOPE 313-494-4600, email food@focushope.edu or visit the following distribution sites. Dates for distributions are subject to change. Those who need home deliveries can call 313-494-4980.

Wayne County

Focus: HOPE: 1400 Oakman Boulevard; 313-494-4600; food@focushope.edu.

1400 Oakman Boulevard; 313-494-4600; food@focushope.edu. LA SED Senior Center: 7150 W. Vernor Highway; 313-841-9540; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., fourth Wednesday of each month. No appointment needed.

7150 W. Vernor Highway; 313-841-9540; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., fourth Wednesday of each month. No appointment needed. Gibraltar Food Pantry: 29885 Bayview Drive; 734-676-5266; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesdays; 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays. People must call to enroll.

29885 Bayview Drive; 734-676-5266; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesdays; 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays. People must call to enroll. Lincoln Park Senior Center: 3240 Ferris Avenue; 313-386-1817; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, after the first Monday of each month. No appointment needed.

3240 Ferris Avenue; 313-386-1817; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, after the first Monday of each month. No appointment needed. Community Sharing: 2920 N. Milford Road; 248-889-0347. People must call to enroll and must be residents of Highland Township.

Macomb County

Lighthouse of Macomb: 28571 Gratiot Avenue; 586-776-1230. People must call to enroll.

Oakland County

Pontiac Public Library: 60 E. Pike Street; 248-758-3942; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., first, second and third Wednesdays of each month. No appointment needed.

60 E. Pike Street; 248-758-3942; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., first, second and third Wednesdays of each month. No appointment needed. Dublin Senior Center: 685 Union Lake Road; 248-698-2394; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., second Tuesday of each month. No appointment needed.

Washtenaw County

Pittsfield Township Community/Senior Center: 701 W. Ellsworth Road; 734-822-2120; 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., second Thursday of each month. No appointment needed.

Ypsilanti Community Center: 2025 E. Clark Road; 734-544-3800; 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., first Thursday of each month.