This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

Detroit’s music scene has always been on the map, but one scene, in particular, grew out of an underground sound that was completely different from the rest. Detroit’s industrial-inspired garage-rock/punk-rock scene grew out of a movement that matched the hardworking, blue-collar mentality that Detroit carries.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

From the pioneers like MC5, The Stooges and Cinecyde to newcomers like Audra Kubat, GiGi and Sugar Tradition, Detroit’s underground punk rock scene is alive and well today, and was on display in August at the 4th annual Detroit All-Star Garage Rock Punk Revue. The 4th annual event spanned two days at the Cadieux Cafe.

One Detroit producer Chris Jordan takes viewers back to the two-day punk rock festival to learn more about the origins of Detroit’s punk rock history and how it continues to evolve. Jordan talks with festival organizer Smitt E. Smitty, of the 1980s Detroit band Figures on a Beach, and currently Little Billy Lost and Smitt E. Smitty and the Feztones; host and iconic radio DJ Michael Halloran, the former host of WDET’s Radios in Motion; and several of the artists who performed there.

Detroit artist Mario Moore has a new exhibit, “Midnight and Canaan,” which explores the forgotten stories and figures involved in Detroit’s Underground Railroad. The exhibit was inspired by the story of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn, a young enslaved couple who escaped enslavement in Kentucky through the Underground Railroad in Detroit and later Canada.

As a symbol of Black agency, Moore says his exhibit shines a light on some of the Underground Railroad’s historically prominent figures, like George DeBaptiste and William Lambert, who rarely received recognition for their contributions to freeing African Americans from enslavement. The exhibit is on display at the David Klein Gallery through November 5, 2022.

One Detroit Arts & Culture host Satori Shakoor sits down with Moore in his exhibit space to talk about the subjects he’s depicting, past and present, and how they help connect stories of Detroit’s Underground Railroad to today. Plus, they talk about the contributions African Americans made to Detroit in the 19th century, and how they continue to contribute to the City’s history now.

Closing out tonight’s episode, One Detroit shows an excerpt from stand-up comedian Brett Mercer’s set on “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove.”

Watch Now: