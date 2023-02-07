There’s a new way for Detroiters to pay their city income taxes: online.

The City of Detroit and Michigan Department of Treasury said an electronic option is now in effect, allowing individual income taxpayers to pay by eCheck or with a debit or credit card. The service permits users to make estimated payments, annual return payments, proposed tax due payments, 10-day demand payments, and assessment or audit payments. Until now, Detroit taxpayers had to mail a check to the state Treasury Department in Lansing.

To make a payment, visit michigan.gov/citytax, click on the “City of Detroit Individual Income Tax” button and select “Sending Payments to Treasury.” Then, review the available electronic payment options and select “Make e-Payment.”

The State’s eCheck system does not accept payments for Detroit property taxes or city issued fines. Residents can continue to pay property taxes in-person, by mail or online.

“The option to pay city income taxes electronically is a great added convenience for Detroit taxpayers who up until now were required to mail in payments,” Detroit Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising said in a news release.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has been processing the City of Detroit’s individual income tax returns since the start of the 2015 tax year as an efficiency measure for the city.

The eCheck option is free and Detroiters can also pay using a debit or credit card for a fee. Payments will typically clear taxpayers’ bank accounts within a couple days and update on statements after a couple of weeks. Payment of city income taxes by eCheck or with a debit or credit card must be made by the due date of the payment.

Federal, state and city individual income tax returns and payments for the 2022 tax year are due on April 18, 2023.

Tax returns can be e-filed or completed using paper forms and mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. If not paid by that date in-person, by eCheck, or with a debit or credit card on or before the deadline, payment by check will only be timely if included in forms mailed and postmarked on or before April 18, 2023, state officials noted.

“Our partnership with the City of Detroit exemplifies taxpayer service,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Taxpayers now have an easy and convenient way to pay their city income tax bills. My team is ready to assist Detroit taxpayers with their tax needs.”

In the 2022 calendar year, more than 350,000 city individual income tax returns were received and processed by the state.