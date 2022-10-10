Two former board presidents, a few former educators, four incumbents, parents, and a recent graduate are among the 18 candidates running for four seats on the Detroit school board in what could be a consequential election for the city school district.



This story also appeared in Chalkbeat Detroit and WDET - Detroit Today

​​The seven-member board oversees and sets policy for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, which educates nearly 49,000 students. With more than half of the four-year seats up for election on Nov. 8, any new board members could affect Superintendent Nikolai Vitti’s plan to address pandemic-related enrollment losses, chronic absenteeism, and poor academic achievement.

Chalkbeat Detroit and WDET are hosting a virtual school board candidate forum Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

RSVP to join us as we hear from candidates vying to lead Detroit public schools.

The forum will be held over Zoom and split into two panels with a short intermission. This event is free to attend, but you must RSVP to receive the Zoom information. You can also let us know what questions you have for the candidates when you sign up.

Panel 1

Corletta Vaughn (incumbent)

Deborah Hunter-Harvill (incumbent)

Jamaal Muhammad

John Telford

Patrice Douglas

Richard Clement

LaMar Lemmons

Ida Simmons Short

Panel 2

Angelique Peterson-Mayberry (incumbent)

Monique Bryant

Regina Ann Campbell

Bessie Harris

Aliya Moore

Ridgeley Hudson

Iris Taylor

Latrice McClendon

Incumbent Georgia Lemmons and candidate Reba Neely have not yet responded to an invitation to attend.

Caroline Bauman is the community engagement manager at Chalkbeat.