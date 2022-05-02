Detroit’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire about 150 Detroiters to support recreational activity and summer fun in city neighborhoods.

The city this week is hosting two recruiting fairs for program coordinators, play leaders, swim instructors, lifeguards and locker room attendants.

“It’s important that we have community members and Detroit residents that can work in the rec centers in their neighborhood,” said Jeremy Thomas, a spokesman for the city’s parks department.

While the positions range in pay, Thomas said the only jobs that have strict requirements are the lifeguard openings which start at $13 an hour. He said the city will pay to train people who might not have done this type of work before. Swim instructors, who are certified, can make up to $18.45 an hour.

“You don’t have to do anything other than know how to swim and pass a basic swim test,” he said. “Then we’re gonna hire you, we’re gonna train you and you’ll become a certified lifeguard and you’ll work in our centers.”

Junior lifeguards can be as young as 17 years old.

Some of the positions begin at $11.59 an hour or lower but will be raised to $15 an hour starting July 1 under a policy put in place by the city earlier this year.

The city is looking for workers to help enforce park rules, monitor locker rooms and organize activities for residents.

All of the positions, except play leaders who handle summer programming, are full-time and year round. Hiring fairs are scheduled Wednesday at the Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort Street and Friday at Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade. The hours for both events are from 1 to 4 p.m.

The city in March announced it would use $45 million in COVID relief funds to rebuild and renovate several city centers. Keith Flournoy, deputy director of Detroit Parks and Recreation, said he wants the community to be a part of the return of neighborhood rec centers.

“Filling these roles is very important to support Mayor (Mike) Duggan’s vision for recreation and the recent historic investments in recreation throughout Detroit,” Flournoy said.

For those unable to attend the job fairs, learn more or apply on the City of Detroit’s job website.