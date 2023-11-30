Detroiters who need a reprieve from the frigid temperatures can now go to warming centers and respite spots across the city.

There are three overnight warming centers open through March 31, which provide sleeping accommodations, two meals, showers and housing assistance services to people facing homelessness. The centers are run by nonprofit social service agencies and funded by the city of Detroit. Residents can also drop into recreation centers or local public library branches to avoid the cold during normal operating hours.

To access the warming centers or other emergency shelter services, call the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, also known as Wayne Metro, at 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans who need shelter should call the same number, but between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, according to a news release.

In 2022, more than 8,500 people were identified as homeless in shelters, transitional or permanent supportive housing in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park, according to a report of interim findings on homelessness commissioned by the city of Detroit. On any given night, more than 1,500 people experience homelessness on the streets and in shelters. These numbers are likely an undercount. Available data primarily tallies the unhoused in shelters and housing programs, so it doesn’t paint a true portrait of the scale of homelessness across the city.

Shelters typically see more people during the winter as colder temperatures force people to seek an escape from the harsh elements.

Here are the three warming centers:

Cass Community Social Services (for families and single women)

(for families and single women) Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (for families and single women)

(for families and single women) Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (for single men)

Here are the recreations centers and hours of operation:

Adams Butzel Complex: 10500 Lyndon; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday

Butzel Family Center: 7737 Kercheval Ave.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday

Clemente Recreation Center: 2631 Bagley; 1 p.m.- 9 p.m., Monday-Friday

Farwell Recreation Center: 2711 E. Outer Drive; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday

Lasky Recreation Center: 13200 Fenelon; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday

Northwest Activities Center: 18100 Meyers; 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday;

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday

Patton Recreation Center: 2301 Woodmere; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday

Kemeny Recreation Center: 2260 S. Fort; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday

Crowell Recreation Center: 16630 Lahser; 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday

Heilmann Recreation Center: 19601 Crusade; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday

Here are the Detroit Public Library locations and hours of operation:

Main Library: 5201 Woodward Ave.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday and Thursday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Sunday

Bowen Branch: 3648 W. Vernor; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Campbell Branch: 8733 W. Vernor Hwy; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Chandler Park Branch: 12800 Harper; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday

Chaney Branch: 16101 Grand River; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Duffield Branch: 2507 W. Grand Blvd.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Edison Branch: 18400 Joy Road; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Elmwood Park Branch: 550 Chene; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Franklin Branch: 13651 E. McNichols; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Hubbard Branch: 12929 W. McNichols; 12 p.m.- 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Jefferson Branch: 12350 E. Outer Drive; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Knapp Branch: 13330 Conant; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Lincoln Branch: 1221 E. Seven Mile Road; 12 p.m.- 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Parkman Branch: 1766 Oakman Blvd.; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Redford Branch: 21200 Grand River Ave.; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

21200 Grand River Ave.; 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday Sherwood Forest Branch: 7117 W. 7 Mile Road; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 12 p.m.- 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday